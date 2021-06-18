Multi-talented Mzansi media personality Thando Thabethe is turning 31 years old this Friday, 18 June

The excited stunning actress took to social media to wish herself a happy birthday, saying that she's grateful for the gift of life

Mzansi celebs, including Thuso Mbedu, and Thando's fans took to her comment section to wish her a fabulous birthday

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Thando Thabethe is celebrating her birthday this Friday, 18 June. The stunning media personality took to social media to wish herself a 31st birthday.

Thando Thabethe is turning 31 this Friday. Thuso Mbedu and other SA celebs have wished her a happy birthday. Image: @thando_thabethe

Source: Instagram

The actress told her followers that she's grateful for the gift of life. She shared a snap of herself when she was only 1 years old and another snap she took recently. The star captioned her Twitter post:

"Me at age 1 Vs Me at age 31. Grateful for the gift of life. Happy birthday to me."

The radio host's peers in the entertainment industry and her fans took to the stunner's comment section on the micro-blogging app to wish her a fabulous day. Check out some of the comments below:

The Underground Railroad actress Thuso Mbedu wrote:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!!!!!!"

Lindiwe Suttle said:

"Thando ... Loooove to you! Happy Birthday."

@jacobsmario4 commented:

"Happy birthday, Thando... We pray for many more God filled and supernaturally blessed years. We're honoured to have our baby celebrating her birthday with yours."

@ThobekaMotha wrote:

"Happy birthday to you Thando and may all your dreams come true."

@PalesaMalema2 added:

"Birthday blessings to you Thando. It's also my birthday. Keep inspiring us, may the good Lord richly bless you."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Phuti Khomo's birthday gift impresses SA celebs

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Phuti Khomo celebrated her birthday recently. The actress' hubby surprised her with a unique gift. Even other Mzansi celebs were impressed by the present the star got on her birthday.

The actress' partner bought her a brand new truck. The radio personality took to Instagram to show off the gift. She shared a video of the moment her bae surprised her with the present.

Phuti's sister drove the blind-folded birthday girl to the middle of nowhere where the surprise took place. The big truck came with red balloons sticking out. Phuti, who now has two trucks, captioned her post:

"My birthday surprise. And then there were 2!!! I LOVE MY MAN."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za