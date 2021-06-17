Phuti Khomo's Surprise Birthday Gift From Hubby Impresses Mzansi Celebs

Media personality Phuti Khomo's surprise birthday gift from her husband impressed even other Mzansi celebrities

The actress' hubby bought her a big truck on her birthday and she took to social media to share the special moment with her followers

Phuti revealed that she now has two trucks, adding that she never thought her man would actually buy her the second truck when she asked for it

Phuti Khomo celebrated her birthday recently. The actress' hubby surprised her with a unique gift. Even other Mzansi celebs were impressed by the present the star got on her birthday.

The actress' partner bought her a brand new truck. The radio personality took to Instagram to show off the gift. She shared a video of the moment her bae surprised her with the present.

Phuti Khomo's surprise birthday gift from her husband impressed other Mzansi celebs. Image: @phutikhomo

Phuti's sister drove the blindfolded birthday girl to the middle of nowhere where the surprise took place. The big truck came with red balloons sticking out. Phuti, who now has two trucks, captioned her Instagram post:

"My birthday surprise. And then there were 2!!! I LOVE MY MAN."

In the lengthy post, Phuti said she appreciates her man because he is very supportive. According to ZAlebs, the stunner said she kept asking her bae to get her a second truck but "honestly never thought that he would actually do it".

Mzansi celebs react

Mzansi celebs took to their entertainment peer's comment section to share their thoughts on her birthday gift. Check out some of their comments below:

Natasha Thahane said:

"This is beautiful."

Kayise Ngqula wrote:

"Listen... we love your baby for you. This is MAJOR!! Congratulations sisi."

Uyanda M commented:

"OH MY GOD Phuti!!! We praise God for this AMAZING BLESSING. What a King."

Bridget Masinga said:

"Aaaaaaaah, I’m crying. OMG. We appreciate partners who get that relationships are about investing in each other dreams, that turn goals that turn to hard work realised! Blessing to you hun and blessings to the man for this. When your opens realised what you were seeing. God is GOOD!"

Buhle Samuels wrote:

"Omg, I’m so happy for you friend!"

Dudu Tsobane added:

"This is everything. Happy birthday beautiful."

