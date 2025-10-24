South African TV personality Nonkanyiso "LaConco" Conco had many fans turning their heads with her new picture

The former Rhod star recently showed off her perfect hourglass figure on social media

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to her post

LaConco showed off her stunning slim waist. Image: @_laconco

Sana, LaConco, is the girl she thinks she is! The popular TV personality had many netizens drooling over her stunning waist on social media after she shared her new post.

The former Real Housewives of Durban star, who recently turned 34, shared a set of new pictures on her Instagram page that showed off her perfect figure. The photos of Nonkanyiso "LaConco" Conco quickly went viral within minutes after she posted them online.

This isn't the first time the star had many peeps on a chokehold regarding her stunning body after she underwent liposuction surgery in 2022.

She captioned her recent pictures:

"Mistress of ceremony."

View the photos below:

Fans gushed over LaConco's perfect hourglass figure

Shortly after the star flaunted her slim waist on social media, many of her fans and followers couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

fortunate_8426 wrote:

"A very wise woman once said: ingubo mayihlangane nenyama."

keletsomotauphalatse complimented LaConco:

"The only queen who can do it with a freehand hairstyle and still eat."

miss_zeelovable_ngcobo said:

"I don’t know one else who makes Snoopy hairstyle look so good."

diniezwothe commented:

"Madame, your body is fire, yoh!"

dima_kay07 mentioned:

"Looking all gorgeous, ifigure."

LaConco opened up about her surgeries

The reality TV star has been making headlines ever since she revealed back in 2022 that she had liposuction done. Taking to her Instagram stories back in May 2024, for a tell-all session, LaConco admitted that she went under the knife after struggling to lose her baby fat. She said she had liposuction after saving for months.

She wrote:

"Dated 24 November 2022: It was a month after my liposuction that I had to save up for and work towards the body of my dreams for myself. A life-changing moment, one of the best things I have ever done.

"Dated 27 January 2023: Here I was at the Dr Recovery home, I went in for liposuction on my arms. I have accepted that this body of mine, I'm not in a rush, it will be a construction site until I am personally happy."

Nonkanyiso further confirmed that she didn't get a BBL done, as she always had a gifted behind.

Fans drool over LaConco's slim waist. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

LaConco reveals she will never love another man

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that businesswoman Nonkanyiso 'LaConco' Conco shared that she loves former President Jacob Zuma. The former The Real Housewives of Durban reality TV star said she tried dating other men, but they are nothing like Zuma.

Mzansi had mixed opinions about this, saying LaConco and the former President might have rekindled their relationship.

