Former president Jacob Zuma's second wife, Nompumelelo Ntuli-Zuma, attended LaConco's 34th birthday celebration

The controversial Musa Khawula posted a picture of Ntuli, which quickly went viral on social media

Many netizens were stunned to see Zuma's second wife, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Nompumelelo Ntuli-Zuma was spotted at LaConco's birthday celebration. Image: RAVEENDRAN/AFP via Getty Images and @_laconco

Source: UGC

South African reality TV star and media personality Nonkanyiso "LaConco" Conco recently celebrated yet another year around the sun as she hosted an elegant party, however, one of her guests caught the attention of many netizens on social media.

Popularly known for her romantic relationship with the former president of South Africa, Jacob Zuma, LaConco turned 34 on Thursday, 16 October 2025. The former Real Housewives of Durban cast member hosted her birthday celebration party and Thanksgiving, where she invited many of her close friends and family.

However, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared on social media that one of the attendees was Zuma's second wife, Nompumelelo Ntuli-Zuma. Khawula shared a stunning picture of his wife, which quickly went viral and had many speculating about her relationship with the TV personality.

See the picture below:

SA reacts to Jacob Zuma's wife attending LaConco's party

Shortly after the picture of Nompumelelo Ntuli-Zuma went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@CMaiketswane commented:

"MaNtuli has been around, remember, she was still dating Joe Mafela aka Sdumo when she met Zuma. She was working as a cleaner at a Durban hotel.She really levelled up, hey, then messed it all up with a bodyguard."

@LimpopoLadyy responded:

"Good to see her alive and well. Chomi, do you remember the story of her alleged cheating with a bodyguard, then an attempted assassin of her and her children while they were inside car? Then the death by suwi suwi of her alleged bodyguard lover who shot "himself" inside bathtub."

@TawanaM14 replied:

"Zuma has an eye for beautiful women."

@Nothando_Ro commented:

"Looks like she is enjoying all that money."

@Burnerburnerac5 mentioned:

"Frontals and full glam really aren't for everyone hey cause mos you can see your facial structure."

@PreciousShange responded:

"MaNtuli? The estranged wife who was accused of poisoning her husband Jacob Zuma in 2014? Allegedly, this happened after she suspected of having an affair with her private bodyguard, Phinda Thomo, who was later found dead at his home in Soweto after he killed himself."

@mpdo_01 stated:

"Muhle yena, but that make up is giving clown vibes."

Netizens reacted to LaConco's 34th birthday celebration. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Ratile Mabitsela on her husband's death

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that the Mommy Club star Ratile Mabitsela has posted on social media for the first time since her husband, Lehlogonolo Mabitsela's, death last month. The grieving widow shared pictures from her husband's final send-off alongside a lengthy caption.

Reality TV star and beauty queen Ratile Mabitsela took to her Instagram page to express gratitude to her fans, colleagues, and loved ones for the outpouring of love following her estranged husband's death. Social media users flooded Ratile's page with heartfelt messages of love and strength. Celebs like Lerato Kganyago, LaConco and Angel Ndlela reacted to Rati's post.

Source: Briefly News