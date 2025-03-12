Ratile Mabitsela broke her silence on Instagram a month after her husband Lehlogonolo Mabitsela's death, expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support

Fans and celebrities like Lerato Kganyago and LaConco comforted Ratile, who admitted her grief remains heavy

Tensions with her in-laws surfaced after her sister-in-law hinted at hidden truths, and the Mabitsela family's statement notably excluded Ratile

The Mommy Club star Ratile Mabitsela has posted on social media for the first time since her husband, Lehlogonolo Mabitsela's, death last month. The grieving widow shared pictures from her husband's final send-off alongside a lengthy caption.

Former ‘The Mommy Club’ star Ratile Mabitsela opens up about dealing with grief. Image: @ratile_mabitsela

Source: Instagram

Ratile Breaks Her Silence After Hubby's Death

Reality TV star and beauty queen Ratile Mabitsela took to her Instagram page to express gratitude to her fans, colleagues, and loved ones for the outpouring of love following her estranged husband's death.

Ratile revealed that the pain is still too much, even a month after Lehlogonolo's passing. Part of her post read:

"A month later, and the journey of grief remains heavy. I am deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support from family, friends, colleagues, acquaintances, and my online family and friends.

"Each kind word, prayer, and gesture has brought us comfort and healing during this turbulent time. Thank you for standing by us, embracing us with kindness and strength."

Ratile also thanked the service providers who ensured her husband got a befitting send-off.

Fans console Ratile after her post

Social media users flooded Ratile's page with heartfelt messages of love and strength. Celebs like Lerato Kganyago, LaConco and Angel Ndlela reacted to Rati's post.

@_laconco said:

"Eyi Rati, God is still on the throne nomakunje🫂❤️💐. Yaze yasinda into engiyibonayo😭."

@leratokganyago wrote:

"Sending you lots of love Rati ❤️"

@sihle_the_designer added:

"Love, Light & strength. Go easy on yourself. Gorgeous. ❤️"

@simply_lebogang wrote:

"The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and those who are crushed in spirit, may you be comforted mama 🙏🏽"

@smurfette_z said:

"Oh, Ratile sisi. Losing a life partner in whatever circumstances is the worst thing to happen to anyone. Strength to you and your family 🌱"

@angel_ndlela added:

"Sending love Rati❤️❤️"

Ratile allegedly fought with her inlaws during husband's funeral

Social media has been buzzing with gossip since the news of Ratile Mabitsela's husband's death was announced. Reports suggest that Ratile and her in-laws do not see eye to eye, especially after her sister-in-law hinted that the truth would be exposed following Lehlogonolo's death.

Mzansi also couldn't help but notice that the statement issued by the Mabitsela family excluded Ratile.

