Global site navigation

Former ‘The Mommy Club’ Star Ratile Mabitsela Shares 1st Post Since Her Husband’s Death
Celebrities

Former ‘The Mommy Club’ Star Ratile Mabitsela Shares 1st Post Since Her Husband’s Death

by  Privie Kandi 3 min read
  • Ratile Mabitsela broke her silence on Instagram a month after her husband Lehlogonolo Mabitsela's death, expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support
  • Fans and celebrities like Lerato Kganyago and LaConco comforted Ratile, who admitted her grief remains heavy
  • Tensions with her in-laws surfaced after her sister-in-law hinted at hidden truths, and the Mabitsela family's statement notably excluded Ratile

PAY ATTENTION: Share Your Story on Briefly TV Life. Become Our Next Guest. Apply Now!

The Mommy Club star Ratile Mabitsela has posted on social media for the first time since her husband, Lehlogonolo Mabitsela's, death last month. The grieving widow shared pictures from her husband's final send-off alongside a lengthy caption.

Ratile mouns her husband
Former ‘The Mommy Club’ star Ratile Mabitsela opens up about dealing with grief. Image: @ratile_mabitsela
Source: Instagram

Ratile Breaks Her Silence After Hubby's Death

Reality TV star and beauty queen Ratile Mabitsela took to her Instagram page to express gratitude to her fans, colleagues, and loved ones for the outpouring of love following her estranged husband's death.

Ratile revealed that the pain is still too much, even a month after Lehlogonolo's passing. Part of her post read:

Read also

DJ Maphorisa shares snippet of the 2 projects he is set to release on 28 March, SA can't wait

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"A month later, and the journey of grief remains heavy. I am deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support from family, friends, colleagues, acquaintances, and my online family and friends.
"Each kind word, prayer, and gesture has brought us comfort and healing during this turbulent time. Thank you for standing by us, embracing us with kindness and strength."

Ratile also thanked the service providers who ensured her husband got a befitting send-off.

Fans console Ratile after her post

Social media users flooded Ratile's page with heartfelt messages of love and strength. Celebs like Lerato Kganyago, LaConco and Angel Ndlela reacted to Rati's post.

@_laconco said:

"Eyi Rati, God is still on the throne nomakunje🫂❤️💐. Yaze yasinda into engiyibonayo😭."

@leratokganyago wrote:

"Sending you lots of love Rati ❤️"

@sihle_the_designer added:

"Love, Light & strength. Go easy on yourself. Gorgeous. ❤️"

@simply_lebogang wrote:

"The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and those who are crushed in spirit, may you be comforted mama 🙏🏽"

Read also

Dr John Kani pens emotional tribute after the death of longtime friend Athol Fugard

@smurfette_z said:

"Oh, Ratile sisi. Losing a life partner in whatever circumstances is the worst thing to happen to anyone. Strength to you and your family 🌱"

@angel_ndlela added:

"Sending love Rati❤️❤️"

Ratile allegedly fought with her inlaws during husband's funeral

Social media has been buzzing with gossip since the news of Ratile Mabitsela's husband's death was announced. Reports suggest that Ratile and her in-laws do not see eye to eye, especially after her sister-in-law hinted that the truth would be exposed following Lehlogonolo's death.

Mzansi also couldn't help but notice that the statement issued by the Mabitsela family excluded Ratile.

Ratile mourns her husband
Ratile Mabitsela shared her first post following her husband's death. Image: @ratile_mabitsela
Source: Instagram

Dr John Kani mourns Athol Fugard

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South Africans from all walks of life are mourning the death of popular playwright Athol Fugard. Internationally acclaimed actor Dr John Kani shared a touching post for his friend of more than 60 years.

Read also

DJ Zinhle dragged for her raunchy dressing: "She must start behaving like a married woman"

Award-winning, prolific writer, director, and playwright Athol Fugard's fans, friends, and colleagues are mourning his untimely passing. The talented creative reportedly passed away at his home in Stellenbosch, Western Cape.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Privie Kandi avatar

Privie Kandi (Entertainment Editor) Privilege Kandi is an entertainment news editor (joined Briefly in 2022). A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from the Christian College of Southern Africa (2016), she has been in the arts and entertainment industry for six years. Privie has worked for the Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust as a communications officer and a writer and TV producer for lifestyle and entertainment channel CME TV. She passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her at privie.kandi@briefly.co.za.

Hot: