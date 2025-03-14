Anele Mdoda stunned in a black gown at DJ Black Coffee's fundraising event, revealing she had the dress made seven years ago

Fans praised Anele’s fashion glow-up, admiring her toned legs and confidence in flaunting her body

The media personality also impressed Mzansi with her transformation, sharing before-and-after weight loss photos and rocking a Xhosa-inspired outfit at The Last Ranger premiere

Anele Mdoda recently left Mzansi drooling when she showed off her killer legs in a gorgeous gown. The star, who stepped out to attend DJ Black Coffee's fundraising event, shared her look on her page.

Anele Mdoda showed off her stunning legs.

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda stuns in black dress

South African radio and television presenter Anele Mdoda is giving fashion girlies a run for their money with her looks. The star who has been on a fitness journey for years loves flaunting her body.

Anele was among the many celebrities who attended the Black Coffee Music Academy event, which raised R3.1 million for the less privileged. Taking to the Instagram page, Anele gave her followers a closer look at the dress she wore to the event, revealing that she had it made seven years ago. The caption read:

"A royal gurl 👑I had this dress made a good 7 years ago and last night was the first time I wore it for the @realblackcoffee foundation gala! What a night. Over 3,1 million raised going towards the Black Coffee Music Academy."

Fans can't get enough of Anele's look

Social media users loved Anele Mdoda's outfit. Many hailed the star for improving her fashion game, while others loved that she was showing a little skin.

@tsheppeggom said:

"I am not surprised I am in love with her. I have been a fan of her radio shows from her heydays at 5fm till today."

@therealsego wrote:

"Bathong cc, fries us wena.We are your eggs."

@cj_oliphant commented:

"Look at your cute skinny self ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@isaacboikie added:

"🔥😍❤️ God is great my queen you are so beautiful, my baby"

@keobanzi said:

"🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 You look like a dream come true..."

Anele Mdoda's fans reacted to her elegant look.

Source: Instagram

Two times Anele Mdoda served body goals

Anele Mdoda is not playing about her body. The star has been working hard, and the results are already showing. The radio and television presenter left Mzansi men drooling when she flaunted her legs on social media.

The mother of one's before and after pictures have left fans awestruck. Anele also showed that she is proud of her Xhosa roots when she rocked a stunning Xhosa-inspired outfit at the premiere of her Oscar-nominated film, The Last Ranger.

Anele Mdoda sparks engagement rumours

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Anele Mdoda has the internet buzzing after showing off a diamond ring on the 2025 Oscars red carpet. The 947 Breakfast host was nominated for the short film she co-produced, The Last Ranger, but returned empty-handed.

Anele Mdoda took to her verified Instagram account to thank designer Asanda Madyibi. The media personality graced the 2025 Oscars rocking a Xhosa-inspired red and black dress. She shared pictures of her walking the red carpet wearing the dress, which she said was the “most complimented dress at the Oscars”.

