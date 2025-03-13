South African businesswoman, singer, and reality TV star Londie London went makeup-free in a recent selfie recently

The former Real Housewives of Durban star ditched the weave, braids and makeup and took some of the most good-looking pictures

Netizens gushed at the singer's natural beauty, saying she does not need any of the enhancers such as filtres

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Londie London ditched the makeup and filtres in her latest selfies. Image: londielondonofficial

Source: Instagram

Musician and businesswoman Londie London recently stunned the internet with her gorgeous selfie.

Londie London wows the internet with selfie

Not everyone can pull off a bare, make-up free and no filter selfie, but Londie London does it oh-so-effortlessly. The former The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip – South Africa reality TV star had the internet in a frenzy with her recent selfie showing off her natural beauty.

Taking to social media, Londie posted a number of her selfies on Instagram with her natural hair and no braids. She also let go of the make-up and went bare.

Mzansi reacts to Londie London's hot selfie

Londie London's selfies had Mzansi in a tailspin.

Londie London's selfie game is always top quality. Image: londielondonofficial

Source: Instagram

This is how many people reacted:

nonku_williams gushed:

"It’s the glow for me."

therealcocoandchanel stated:

"I am obsessed with this look, my friend! Obsessed!"

vuyelwaselekane stated:

"Your bare face is definitely my favourite."

lesedi_motsa shared:

"Nah, my wife is Gorgeous. You are something else, Londie."

nonduduzo_siwela stated:

"Skin ke sana."

blackmajz gushed:

"Saw you at Woolies on Sunday. You look gorgeous, my sister."

@bad_option88 joked:

"Her boyfriend is not even buried, but she's already posting her beautiful self. When is she mourning?"

@NovBaby13 reacted:

"I really liked this one till she unnecessarily turned on LaC for no reason.

@thabang484364 stated:

"Man, I won't lie. When I hit the billions status, she is the first person I will date, and I'm saying this year."

What people had to say about Londie's thriving hairpiece business

Londie London is running a very successful braids company. Londie recently celebrated reaping the benefits of her hard work. Londie took to her Instagram page to brag about the success of her brand.

She appreciated her fans for their endless support and for making her reach this milestone. "It can only be you, God. Thank you guys for the endless support," Londie said.

Her braids are said to be of good quality, and they are available at Clicks. Women gave rave reviews about the brand, saying it is value for money.

Old video of Londie gifting boyfriend Mabonga a rifle uneathered after death

In a previous report from Briefly News, reality TV star Londie London trended after a video resurfaced of her holding a firearm while she gave it to her now-deceased ex-boyfriend, Sphamandla Mabonga, on his birthday.

The controversial businessman, Mabonga, was fatally shot at Solo Club in Sandton. He was banned due to a previous fatal shooting in January 2024. Netizens were divided, as some said Londie should not be dragged into the controversy as they were no longer together when he died.

Source: Briefly News