Power couple Lamiez Holworthy and her husband Khuli Chana posted a cute video with their 2-year-old son

The heartwarming video was shared on X, where they were teaching Leano-Laone Zion Morule how to ride a motorbike

Mzansi had mixed reactions to the video, with some applauding Khuli and Lamiez, while others were concerned about Leano's safety

Rapper Khuli Chana and his wife Lamie Holworthy have the most adorable 2-year-old boy ever. The celebrity couple recently took their son for family lessons on how to ride a motorbike.

Leano follows in parent's footsteps

They say the apple does not fall far from the tree. This is the case with couple Lamiez and Khuli Chana who were spotted taking their son Leano for a motorbike ride.

Dressed in matching leather outfits, the couple, as well as their son, are seen celebrating his progress. They also gave him yellow cupcakes as a treat.

Media blogger @MDNnewss posted the video on X:

Mzansi reacts to video of Lamiez and Khuli Chana

This is how some people on social media reacted to the cute family video.

@MugishaLinda2 stated:

"This is iconic, the kids must take after their parents."

@FootballStage_1 shared:

"You can tell who came up with the idea."

@Rathipa_Rampedi said:

"It's beautiful, especially when two parents are there for the child."

@teveen_tich stated:

"But this dude likes this leather Shandis.... It was probably his idea and Lamiez just followed nje."

@TumeloTiger1 was worried:

"Isn't he too young? What if he falls off?"

@AmiJaneD argued:

"Having to dress up and put on a show for people must be tiring ,though."

@AyaGcwensa exclaimed:

"Yoh! they have the most adorable kid."

@Tau_Magare gushed:

"Whaow! What wonderful parents. Amazing."

@smangal98352485 argued:

"That child is going to grow up hating leather by any means."

@MoskovichN said:

"Whenever you see matching outfits, just know that all the man said was "yes" to the idea."

@locobaroco claimed:

"It's all her ideas just so it portrays a happy family, we know the guy is not happy."

Khuli Chana gushes over wife on Mother's Day

In a sweet post, Khuli Chana gave the mother of his kids her flowers on her special day, saying they are lucky to have her.

"How lucky are these guys to have you as their mom? You love them out loud, and you make them SHINE! Thank you for the confidence and pride that you consistently pour into our kids. MJ, Nia and Leano are your biggest fans. Sometimes you are a little hard onyourself, but I want you to know that you are doing great, and we are here for you. Let’s be clear about something, for the record, Leano looks like his daddy, but you are the sparkle in his eyes," he said.

Lamiez vibes to hubby Khuli Chana's performance

In a previous report from Briefly News, celebrity couple Lamiez Holworthy and her rapper Khuli Chana were the talk of the town after a cute clip of them vibing together.

Khuli Chana was performing on stage when his wife, DJ Lamiez Holworthy, showered her man with attention. Online users had quite a few things to say about the interaction between Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli, saying she is a proud and doting wife.

