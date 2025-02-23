Lamiez Holworthy and her husband Khuli Chana went viral on X with a cute clip of them together

Khuli Chana recently took to the stage and his wife DJ Lamiez Holworthy was delighted as he showered her with attention

Online users had a lot to say about the interaction between Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana

DJ Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana served people couple goals. The married musicians were vibing in a viral video.

DJ Lamiez Holworthy looked smitten with Khuli Chana in a video where she danced for him as he put on a show. Image: @lamiez_holworthy

Online users could not help but gush about the energy between Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana. Fans commented on the video of the married couple which got more than 5,000 likes.

Lamiez Holworthy hypes up Khuli Chana on stage

In a video shared by @MDNnewss, Lamiez Holworthy was dancing for her husband Khuli while he was on stage rapping. Khuli was practically serenading her as he entertained the crowd. He was performing AKA's Baddest which he featured on with a popular verse. Watch the video below:

Khuli Chana and Lamiez dubbed couple goals

Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana have been happily married since 2019. Briefly News reported that now-jailed gossipmonger Musa Khawula has made controversial and unfounded allegations that Lamiez physically abuses Khuli Chana. Musa had asserted the abuse claims since 2021 and many South Africans have defended Lamiez Holworthy against the allegations and Khuli Chana denied the claims.

Khuli Chana denied abuse allegations against his wife Lamiez Holworthy. Image: @lamiez_holworthy

SA stans Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana

People commented on the video of Lamiez with Khuli Chana. Netizens had a lot to say about the long-standing couple. Many referenced Musa Khawula's recurring abuser accusations against Lamiez since he is no longer active on the socials after getting arrested. Online users imagined Musa would've made a shady caption about the couple's video.

@nolomoifa said:

"Musa Khawula be like: 'Lamiez Holworthy hypes up her husband, Khuli Chana even though she beats the hell out of him at home, during his live performance.'"

@NoseTheCapital added:

"Musa Khawula would have constructed a toxic caption."

@sindizulu86 commented:

"That's beautiful, supporting her spouse."

@_Thembalihle_ wrote:

"Why does it looks like he's performing for the wife only.?

@wonderfultshepo gushed:

"Some gents really won in their choice for a mate and a mother. 😌💐🫂 Kusele thina namabhoza eGame, there's nothing left in streets 🤞😒 salute to you gentlemen who found class and rare breed."

@Keamogetswe___M joked:

"It's like everyone else was intruding on what was meant to be a private concert. 😭True love."

@lebcious_J was delighted:

"He's literally performing for the love of his life🥰"

Khuli Chana warms hearts with sweet message for Lamiez

Briefly News previously reported that Khuli Chana is in love with his beautiful wife DJ Lamiez Holworthy and he can't hide it. The rapper recently professed his undying love for his wife in a viral audio clip.

South Africa's power couple Khuli Chana and Lamiez Holworthy tugged on Mzansi's heartstrings recently. The couple have been painting timelines red with their loved-up pictures and family vacations despite controversial blogger Musa Khawula's allegations about Lamiez beating Khuli.

Lamiez was a guest on DJ Fresh's podcast Waw! What A Week and Khuli Chana's sweet audio was played for his blushing wife.

