Controversial social media blogger Musa Khawula made some distasteful allegations about Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana

Musa Khawula alleged that the DJ, TV presenter and radio host Lamiez Holworthy abuses her husband Khuli Chana

This would not be the first time Musa Khawula accused Lamiez Holworthy of such an act, and her fans have defended her

Lamiez Holworthy was once again hit by shocking allegations against herself involving her marriage to Khuli Chana.

Musa Khawula alleged that there is abuse allegations between Lamiez and Khuli Chana. Image: @lamiezholworthy, @MusaKhauwla

Source: Instagram

Musa Khawula makes allegations against Lamiez

The controversial social media blogger is no stranger to posting unfounded allegations on his platforms.

This time, Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana were at the receiving end of his trolling. Khawula made some distasteful remarks about Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana, stating that there is abuse going on in their household.

Wishing her a happy birthday by resharing her recent Instagram posts, Musa Khawula said:

"Lamiez Holworthy, who beats out of her husband Khuli Chana, celebrates her 32nd birthday."

Not the first time

This would not be the first time Musa Khawula made these allegations. In 2021, Musa Khawula made the same allegation.

Lamiez Holworthy seemingly ignored this claim, while Khuli Chana flatly denied this.

Mzansi defends Lamiez Holworthy

Netizens online reacted to Musa Khawula's claims and defended Lamiez Holworthy. Many are hoping that the star will make an example of Khawula.

@maphokamokutle replied:

"I wish she could do the same to you."

@kendogsta said:

"You must have strong lawyers wena Musa."

@TheGeopol asked:

"Do you have evidence of Lamiez moering Khuli Chana, phela that’s a whole GBV case. Gents stop dating above your height or else you’ll become a victims of GBV."

@Tumi_Steyn reacted:

"You’re going straight to jail."

Khuli Chana wishes wife Lamiex a happy 32nd birthday

