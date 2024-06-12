Lamiez Holworthy celebrated another trip around the sun with a stunning photoshoot

The DJ/ radio personality ushered in her special day immersed in gratitude for life

Mzansi gathered to show love to Lamiez and celebrate her birthday with heartfelt messages

Lamiez Holworthy marked her birthday with a stunning photoshoot. Images: lamiez_holworthy

Source: Instagram

Lamiez Holworthy-Morule commemorated her birthday with a special photoshoot. Having recently escaped suspension, the Metro FM presenter is celebrating another trip around the sun and is ready to bloom.

Lamiez Holworthy celebrates her birthday

Our fave, Lamiez Holworthy-Morule, is celebrating her 32nd birthday on 12 June, and she took to her Instagram page to spread some joy.

The radio personality shared pictures from a stunning photoshoot, literally looking like a piece of art in a Victorian-era-inspired look by the talented Siphosihle Masango.

Lamiez posed behind a photo frame adorned by red roses, befitting her caption about entering her year of blooming:

"Wildflower. Some years? Some years are for growing but this one? It’s for blooming. Happy birthday, kiddo."

The Metro FM presenter recently opened up about living her dream life and how she manifested her reality as a little girl.

Mzansi celebrates Lamiez Holworthy's birthday

Netizens gathered to wish Lamiez well on her special day:

phutikhomo said:

"Only phenomenal people are born on this day. Happpppiiiiieee!"

zolazeelovin showed love to Lamiez:

"Happy Birthday, beautiful, keep shining."

isabel_manhique08 wrote:

"Happy birthday, Lamii. Live long and prosper, my beautiful."

katepristine gushed over Lamiez:

"Happy Birthday, chipi ya Pitori!"

South African activist, Yaya Mavundla, said:

"Happiest Birthday, gorgeous. Have an amazing one, and stay blessed."

moshibudi_ fawned over Lamiez:

"Happy birthday, big sis! Wishing you the best one ever, I love you!"

mellow_mn responded:

"Happy Birthday, mama Leano. To many more blessed years."

Lamiez Holworthy celebrates son's birthday

In more Lamiez Holworthy updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the radio personality celebrating her son, Leano Laone's first birthday.

Lamiez penned the sweetest birthday message to her little man, and Mzansi was in their feelings looking at baby Khuli Chana's striking resemblance to his dad:

stallionheat said:

"Bro, that baby looks just like his father."

Source: Briefly News