SABC Clarifies LootLove and Lamiez Holworthy Matter Regarding ANC Rally, Mzansi Reacts: “Le Strict”
- The SABC released a statement clarifying Lootlove and Lamiez Holworthy's matter
- The radio personalities were under fire for attending ANC rallies, and the station revealed that one of the ladies was suspended
- Mzansi was shocked by the statement and blasted the SABC for being unfair towards their fave
The SABC has released a statement regarding Lootlove and Lamiez Holworthy. The Metro FM hosts got in trouble for attending a political rally, but only one was suspended, while the other walked away with a slap on the wrist.
SABC addresses Lootlove and Lamiez Holworthy saga
The SABC has officially released a statement regarding Lootlove and Lamiez Holworthy.
This after Loot was blasted for hosting and apparently endorsing the ANC at one of their rallies head of the general elections, which she was reportedly not allowed to do. For that, the mother of two was suspended for violating the rules:
"Luthando "Lootlove" Shosha was unscheduled from her programme but will be back on-air today. Hosting of political rallies and/ or public association with political parties goes against the SABC's editorial policy which is a public document."
Regarding Lamiez, who also attended one of the controversial party's rallies, she managed to walk away scot-free as she did not host the event:
"In regards to Lamiez Holworthy, she is not on suspension or unscheduled for any matter."
Entertainment commentator, Phil Mphela, shared an excerpt from the statement:
Mzansi weighs in on SABC statement
Netizens believe the SABC was being too hard on Lootlove by suspending her:
kagisodits gloated:
"Lamiez can never be involved in any scandal. Love that lady!"
mabasotf asked:
"What happened to freedom of association?"
uMaster_Sandz claimed:
"Had the ANC won the elections, she wouldn’t be suspended."
missleem said:
"Being associated with the ANC brings nothing but bad luck."
Tebogo16_09 was shattered:
"That time Lootlove was making such a nice comeback."
hrhbitch__ was confused:
"This doesn’t even make sense."
