Jacob Zuma Set to Go on ‘Podcast and Chill’ Following uMkhonto weSizwe’s General Elections Triumph
- Jacob Zuma is set to visit Podcast and Chill for an interview, and the hosts couldn't wait to have him over
- The uMkhonto weSizwe president made huge strides in the general elections and apparently looks forward to an in-depth conversation
- The politician's supporters can't wait for the anticipated interview, saying it stands to be the channel's most-watched video
It's about to get lit on Podcast and Chill after the hosts revealed they were anticipating an interview with former ANC president Jacob Zuma.
Podcast and Chill announces Jacob Zuma interview
Following the general elections and the uMkhonto weSizwe's remarkable strides, it has been revealed that chillers will be hearing more from the party's leader, Jacob Zuma.
The controversial politician has made not only the country, but his political peers tremble since the introduction of his new party, and he plans to reach an even wider audience with his anticipated Podcast and Chill interview.
The channel's hosts expressed their excitement about potentially chatting with Msholozi, saying it was long overdue and might happen sooner rather than later.
Twitter (X) user, ThisIsColbert, shared a clip from the conversation where Sol Phenduka, Ghost Lady and MacG admired JZ's influence and spoke about finally getting him in the studio:
Mzansi reacts to Jacob Zuma's Podcast and Chill interview
Netizens are amped and can't wait to watch Jacob Zuma's interview:
bydega_ claimed:
"He is more powerful than Vladimir Putin."
Chana_Nation98 predicted:
"They are about to hit 100 million views in one day."
ThusiniTho49135 posted:
"I hope they can make it happen."
clemmy8702 pleaded:
"Guys, please invite Zuma over; we need to hear more from him."
karabowalter responded:
"I will be chilling and waiting for that episode."
Zuluboy reportedly considered for top position
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared details of Zuluboy's potential appointment as an MEC of the KwaZulu-Natal province.
It is said that should the uMkhonto weSizwe Party take control of KZN following the general elections, the rapper stands to be the next MEC for Arts, Sports & Recreation.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za