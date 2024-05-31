Jacob Zuma's MK Party is not fazed by their president's dual membership of the MKP and the African National Congress

Zuma is still a member of the ruling party and previously expressed no desire or goal to leave the party

South Africans demanded that he be dismissed from the party, and some were relieved he isn't going to Parliament

Jacob Zuma's ANC membership does not trouble the MK Party. Images: Michele Spatari /AFP via Getty Images and Phill Magakoe /AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The Mkhonto We Sizwe Party is not moved by its president Jacob Zuma's membership in the African National Congress (ANC). Despite the MK Party's inroads in the elections, Zuma is still a member of the ANC.

MKP not surprised by Zuma's ANC membership

Zuma's face appeared on the ballot for the 2024 General Election that happened on 29 May. This is even though the Constitutional Court ruled that Zuma was convicted of a criminal offence and, as such, cannot be in Parliament.

In a previous interview, Zuma expressed how much of an ANC member he still was. Duduzile Zuma, his daughter, told reporters at the National Results Operation Centre in Midrand, Ekurhuleni, that the party trusted his judgement. According to Eyewitness News, Zuma said there was only one godfather of the MKP.

Netizens not happy about Zuma

Netizens on Facebook commented about Zuma's membership of the ANC and MKP.

Afrika WaLePirates Tjabadi said:

"Expel him and negotiate with the MK Party for a possible coalition."

Will VD said:

"At least he won't be an MP in the National Assembly."

Bongani Jbongz Shaka replied:

"That was never the aim. It was just a distraction. KZN was the target. The rest is a bonus."

Mzolisi Mbhalo said:

"He must be dismissed."

Michaell Brain said:

"This man is poison. He wants to kill SA by creating civil war through tribalism."

