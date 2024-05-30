The Johannesburg High Court is expected to hear the matter between Jabulani Khumalo and the Independent Electoral Commission

Khumalo had previously applied to have Jacob Zuma removed as the MKP's leader after ousting Khumalo from the leadership

The battle between Zuma and Khumalo is expected to heat up as the country continues counting the votes

Jabulani Khumalo's battle for the MKP continues. Images: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Papi Morake/Gallo Images via Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – The Electoral court will hear the application former MKP leader Jabulani Khumalo has against the Independent Electoral Commission and Jacob Zuma, who removed him from power

Electoral Court to hear Khumalo

@CannyMaphanga posted a tweet with a picture of the court alert. According to Maphanga, the electoral court at the Johannesburg High Court is expected to hear his case on 31 May in the morning. View the tweet here:

The MKP's leadership was in turmoil after Jacob Zuma removed Khumalo as the new party's leader. Since then, Khumalo has been fighting tooth and nail for his leadership position. He applied to the IEC to have Zuma removed and escalated the matter to the Electoral Court.

Ndevu comments on MKP leadership

Stellenboch University's professor Zwelinzima Ndevu commented on how the conflict for the party leadership would impact the party after the elections.

"If he is serious about building an alternative black party to the ANC, he will have to start identifying a leader to take over from him," he said.

Ndevu also said that it is possible that the party could win by just over 10%. Ndevu further told Briefly News in a previous interview that the MKP's influence in KZN is due to the influence of its leader, Jacob Zuma.

Uhuru Kenyatta calls on IEC to investigate glitch

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that former Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta called on the IEC to investigate its glitch during the elections.

Many voting districts could not cast their votes because of the system malfunction, and Kenyatta, an African Union delegate, expressed concern.

