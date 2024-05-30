Stellenbosch University professor Zwelinzima Ndevu predicted that the MK would get under 12%

He spoke on the day after the national elections took place and said that this would be an unforgettable elections

He also commented on how leadership struggles marred the MKP's campaign

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Professor Zwelinzima Ndevu believed the MK could get under 12%. Images: Chris McGrath/Getty Images and Zinyange Auntony/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—Stellenbosch University's director of the School of Public Leadership, Professor Zwelinzima Ndevu, predicted that Jacob Zuma's political party, the MK, could get under 11 per cent of the votes.

Stellenbosch University predicts MKP's election performance

According to Ndevu, Zuma's influence boosted the MK.

"MK will get below 11%; this is influenced by the fact that their campaign had challenges regarding the contestation of who is the real leader. The main concentration has been KZN and Gauteng and the lack of track record in government.

"One can argue that Zuma was in government, and therefore, it is unfair to say they don't have experience in government; however, we know that his term was marked by corruption and dysfunctional institutions. Zuma was at the centre of the ten wasted years," he said.

2024 will be historic: Ndevu

Ndevu also highlighted the historical significance of the 2024 general elections, which took place on 29 May.

"The 29th of May 2024 will be remembered as a day when South Africans took to the polling stations in large numbers to make their voices heard. They decided to come out in large numbers to defend their hard-earned gains (democracy). It was a moment similar to the one that resulted in a democratic dispensation in April 1994. South Africans wanted to either stand with the current government or change how the country is governed," he added.

