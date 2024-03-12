Greta Thunberg’s net worth: How she earns and spends her money

Greta Thunberg's net worth has been a source of controversy in mainstream media as several accusations abound about her that some ethnic elites sponsor her. The motive of these elites hinges on retarding the growth and wealth of middle eastern countries whose developments are generated from crude oil and other activities considered dangerous to the climate.

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg after she left Westminster Magistrates Court. Photo: Leon Neal (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Greta Thunberg is a young environmental activist with a burning passion for making the earth a haven for the present and future generations of human beings. This has seen her take on various measures, including protests and educational platforms, to air her grievances and fears about the danger of climate change.

Greta Thunberg’s profile summary

Full name Greta Tintin Eleonora Ernman Thunberg Gender Female Date of birth 3 January 2003 Age 21 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Stockholm, Sweden Current residence Sweden Nationality Swedish Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height 4’11” (150 cm) Weight 88 lbs (40 kg) Body measurements 27-22-32 inches (71-58-83 cm) Shoe size 6 (US) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Gray Mother Malena Ernman Father Svante Thunberg Siblings Beata Profession Social worker, activist, humanitarian, philanthropist Net worth $100,000 Social media fields X (Twitter), Instagram

What is the net worth of Greta Thunberg?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Marca, Greta Thunberg's net worth in 2024 is $100,000. However, some sources allege that she is worth more than that and in the region of $18 million.

What does Greta Thunberg do for a living?

Greta is an environmental activist, social worker, philanthropist and humanitarian. She lives to save the environment and has been that way since she was eight. She became so concerned about the environment and resulting climate change that she became depressed and was subsequently diagnosed with obsessive-compulsive disorder and selective mutism.

Fast facts on Greta Thunberg. Photo: Carl Court on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Not long afterwards, she decided to take matters into her own hands by skipping school on Friday as a 15-year-old and protesting in front of her country's parliamentary building. Her protest has garnered support beyond Sweden and worldwide as equally passionate youths and people have taken up the cause in their respective nation-states to promote sustainable environmental practices.

Greta has received several awards for her efforts, including an Honorary Fellowship and degrees and being voted Times Person of the Year. She was also consecutively nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize between 2019 and 2023. She has also won several monetary prizes, including the Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity.

However, the humanitarian pledged to donate the entire sum to environmental groups. Greta has refuted that she is wealthy by claiming that her only source of income is a university grant and that she brings her food wherever she goes, including eating plain bread all day.

What does Greta Thunberg do with her money?

Greta Thunberg utilises her fortune to support various charitable causes, including environmental protection, education in less-developed nations, human rights organisations advocating for racial and gender equality, and women-run sustainable development projects.

Is Greta Thunberg from a wealthy family?

The Greta Thunberg family is not as wealthy as some websites allege. At best, they can be described as an upper-middle-class family, seeing that the activist's parents are professionals in their field.

Greta Thunberg protested against private jet flights in Farnborough, United Kingdom. Photo: Mark Kerrison/In Pictures

Source: Getty Images

Her father, Svante Thunberg, is an actor and movie director, while her mother, Malena Ernman, is an opera singer. Her grandfather, Olof Thunberg, is an even more renowned name than her biological parents as an actor and director.

Is Greta Thunberg from Rothschild's family?

She is not from there, despite her influence worldwide. Nevertheless, she is proud to have her parents and loved ones.

How many jets does Greta Thunberg own?

Greta has no private jet, although some people have created a Greta Thunberg private jet story. They claim that she makes at least 90 trips per year on a private jet and, as such, contributes to the same environmental pollution she claims to be fighting against. She refuted this because she mostly travels by train and solar-powered boats.

Does Greta Thunberg have a yacht?

She does not. But then, she recently sailed on the Malizia II, a solar-powered 18 m (60 ft) racing yacht made for cross-continental travels.

Does Greta Thunberg drive a car?

She reportedly has some cars, including a Tesla Model 3, BMW i3, and Nissan Leaf. They use electric power as their fuel source and, as such, are a testament to Greta Thunberg's car disposition.

Greta Thunberg addressed the crowd at the Pyramid stage in Glastonbury, England. Photo: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Greta Thunberg's house

Greta lives in Sweden. She stayed with her parents until she was legal enough to move out and pay rent. In a more illusionist approach, the environmental activist published a book titled Our House is on Fire: Scenes of a Family and a Planet in Crisis in 2018.

The book, co-authored alongside other family members, explains how the Thunberg family fought their internal issues by taking global action.

Greta Thunberg's net worth fuels environmental protection, education, and human rights activism. She donates generously, prioritises ethical investments, and lives frugally, embodying her sustainability and social justice values. Her financial decisions mirror her commitment to creating a better world for future generations.

READ ALSO: Corey Feldman's net worth: How much is the actor worth today?

As published on Briefly, Corey Feldman's journey in Hollywood dates back as far back as the 1970s when he appeared in TV commercials as a three-year-old. In the 1980s, he became the toast of the movie industry. The 1990s, however, ushered in a turbulent period in his life that negatively impacted his career.

Corey Feldman makes the majority of this from his career as an actor, musician, philanthropist, public speaker, author, and motivational speaker.

Source: Briefly News