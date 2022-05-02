Greta Thunberg's net worth, age, parents, house, honors, quotes, profiles

What is Greta Thunberg's net worth? Greta is a young, vibrant climate activist from Sweden with an estimated net worth of $1 million. She is famous for her speech at the Global Climate Summit in 2019.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, speaks after a 15-day journey crossing the Atlantic on August 28, 2019 in New York. Photo: Kena Betancur / AFP

Ms. Thunberg is never shy to scold leaders for not putting efforts into curbing the impacts of climate change. What is Greta Thunberg problem? Here is everything about the young activist whose problem is institutional inaction on climate change, including her age, career, and wealth.

Greta Thunberg profile summary

Full name : Greta Tintin Eleonora Ernman Thunberg

: Greta Tintin Eleonora Ernman Thunberg Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 3 January 2003

: 3 January 2003 Place of birth : Stockholm, Sweden

: Stockholm, Sweden Greta Thunberg's age : 19 years old as of 2022

: 19 years old as of 2022 Zodiac sign : Capricorn

: Capricorn Nationality : Swedish

: Swedish Ethnicity : White

: White Greta Thunberg's parents : Svante Thunberg (father) and Malena Ernman (mother)

: Svante Thunberg (father) and Malena Ernman (mother) Siblings : 1

: 1 Schools attended : Franska Skolan, Kringlaskolan

: Franska Skolan, Kringlaskolan Eye colour : Gunmetal Blue

: Gunmetal Blue Hair colour : Light Brown

: Light Brown Greta Thunberg's Twitter : @GretaThunberg

: @GretaThunberg Instagram : @gretathunberg

: @gretathunberg Occupation : Environmental activist

: Environmental activist Famous for : Her speech at the 2019 Global Climate Summit

: Her speech at the 2019 Global Climate Summit Net worth: $1 million

Greta Thunberg's biography

Greta's father, Svante Thunberg, is an actor, while her mother, Malena Ernman, is an opera singer. She grew up in Stockholm and is very close with her parents, who strengthen and support her. Her paternal grandparents are actor and director Olof Thunberg and actress Mona Andersson.

Greta has a younger sister called Beata Ernman Thunberg, a singer. The young environmental activist is a fierce and blunt public speaker and always styles her hair in single or double braided pigtails.

Greta went to Franska Skolan private school in central Stockholm from 2010 to 2018, then transferred to Kringlaskolan school in Södertälje where she completed her 9th Grade ( lower secondary education in Sweden) in 2019. She scored 14 As and 3 Bs.

Where does Greta Thunberg live now in 2022? Her house, where she lives with her family, is in Stockholm.

Climate activism career

Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg takes part in a seminar on climate at the Italian Senate, on April 18, 2019 in Rome, Italy. Photo: Simona Granati - Corbis

What job does Greta Thunberg have? Greta learned about climate change impacts in 2011, at the age of 8, and could not understand why little was being done to resolve the issue. Thinking how bad things were depressed her that she even stopped eating and talking too much when she was 11.

True to the saying that charity begins at home, Greta started her activism at home. She convinced her parents to go vegan and give up air travel to reduce their carbon footprint. As a result, her mother gave up her international career as an opera singer.

How did Greta Thunberg get famous?

Battling depression for 3-4 years, Greta rose to fame in 2018 when she started the School Strike for Climate student protest outside of the Swedish parliament buildings. As a result, people globally showed up outside their government's parliament buildings in a coordinated demonstration for climate change awareness as per the Paris Accord.

Even though her parents did not like the idea of Greta missing school to protest, they allowed her because it made her happy. After high school, Ms. Thunberg did not join any institution of higher learning.

Touring the world to inspire people to act against climate change, Greta is a global climate activist leader. She has met with several heads of state from different parts of the world to resolve this global crisis.

In May 2018, Greta won Svenska Dagbladet‘s (Swedish newspaper) article writing competition on climate change. Her climate change ideology won her the TIME's 2019 Person of the Year award. However, she declined the 2019 Nordic Council Environment Prize award but accepted:

2020: Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity

2019: Rachel Carson Prize

2019: Ambassador of Conscience Award

2019: International Children's Peace Prize

2019: Fritt Ord Award

2019: Time Person of the Year

2019: Right Livelihood Award

Greta Thunberg's honours

In her speech at the 2019 Global Climate Summit, Greta passionately cried on stage, urging leaders not to take away the children's future. For contributing to raising awareness of sustainable development, Greta received honorary degree of Doctor honoris causa (dr.h.c.) in May 2019 conferred by the Belgian, University of Mons.

Greta Thunberg's books

The story of Greta's family is recounted in the 2018 book, Scenes from the Heart, which was updated in 2020 as Our House Is on Fire: Scenes of a Family and a Planet in Crisis. The entire Thunberg family is credited as authors.

Other books touching her story include Greta and the Giants by Zoë Tucker and Zoe Persico, and No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference by herself, which is a collection of her climate action speeches.

Greta Thunberg's quotes

Numerous quotes have been extracted from Greta's speeches. For example,

Our house is on fire. I am here to say, our house is on fire

We can’t save the world by playing by the rules, because the rules have to be changed. Everything needs to change and it has to start today

This is all wrong. I shouldn’t be up here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean. Yet you all come to us young people for hope? How dare you!

You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words. And yet I’m one of the lucky ones. People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction, and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you!

You are failing us. But the young people are starting to understand your betrayal. The eyes of all future generations are upon you. And if you choose to fail us, I say: We will never forgive you. We will not let you get away with this. Right here, right now is where we draw the line. The world is waking up. And change is coming, whether you like it or not

Build back better. Blah, blah, blah. Green economy. Blah blah blah. Net zero by 2050. Blah, blah, blah. This is all we hear from our so-called leaders. Words that sound great but so far have not led to action. Our hopes and ambitions drown in their empty promises.

Of course we need constructive dialogue, but they have now had 30 years of blah, blah, blah and where has that led us? We can still turn this around – it is entirely possible. It will take immediate, drastic annual emission reductions. But not if things go on like today. Our leaders’ intentional lack of action is a betrayal toward all present and future generations.

We can no longer let the people in power decide what is politically possible. We can no longer let the people in power decide what hope is. Hope is not passive. Hope is not blah, blah, blah. Hope is telling the truth. Hope is taking action. And hope always comes from the people.

Greta Thunberg's zero-carbon Atlantic voyage

Greta, her father, filmmaker Nathan Grossman, and a 2-man crew took a zero-carbon mode of transport from North Atlantic Ocean to attend the 2019 UN Climate Action Summit and COP 25 Climate Change Conference. They took the Malizia II, an 18 metre (60ft) racing yacht constructed for round-the-world challenges.

Greta took 15 days to reach New York by the Atlantic crossing. The journey from Plymouth began on 14th August 2019, and they reached New York City on 28th August 2019. How much is Greta Thunberg's yacht? Owned by Pierre Casiraghi, Malizia II costs 2,700,000 Euros.

Who funds Greta Thunberg's yacht? Greta's voyage from Europe to America was sponsored by BMW and a private Swiss Bank, EFG International.

Greta Thunberg and her father Svante Thunberg arrives into New York City after crossing the Atlantic in a sailboat on on August 28, 2019 in New York City. Photo: Platt/Getty Images

Greta Thunberg's net worth

Greta is worth about $1 million, making her the world's youngest and richest climate activist. Greta Thunberg's income sources include cash prizes for her activism, and earnings from her books, among other sources.

Interestingly, Greta shares her wealth with charities. For example, she won the 2020 Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity and donated the €1 million prize cash to worthy causes through her foundation.

Greta Thunberg's facts

What are 5 facts about Greta Thunberg? Besides the already mentioned truths about Greta, here are 5 more facts that will further help you know the global climate change activist.

In 2014, Greta was diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome, OCD, and selective mutism, limiting her physically. She is a dog person, the owner of a black labrador called Roxy. She was honoured as “The most important woman of the year” in Sweden on International Women’s Day in 2019. She is sometimes referred to as the Joan of Arc of Climate Change. She has all of her speeches fact-checked by scientists to ensure everything she says is factually accurate and easy to understand.

Greta Thunberg’s net worth now is what many grown-ups dream of. However, despite having much wealth, she is generous and uses most of her income for climate change activism. We wish her all the best in her endeavours.

