Debora Patta: age, family, height, career, Julius Malema, net worth, profiles

Debora Patta, CBS News Foreign Correspondent. Photo: SAndrew Levy/CBS via Getty Images

The award-winning investigative journalist, writer, and breaking news reporter Debora Patta, is best known as a CBS News Foreign Correspondent based in Johannesburg, SA. How old is Debora Patta? Here is everything you need to know about the highly qualified and experienced TV girl, including her age and background.

Debora Patta profile

Full name: Debora Patta

Debora Patta Date of birth: September 1, 1964

September 1, 1964 Place of birth : Southern Rhodesia (Current Zimbabwe)

: Southern Rhodesia (Current Zimbabwe) Zodiac sign : Virgo

: Virgo Debora Patta age : Will be turning 57 years old later in 2021

: Will be turning 57 years old later in 2021 Nationality: Zimbabwean-born South African

Zimbabwean-born South African Ethnicity : Caucasian

: Caucasian Descent : Italian

: Italian Religion : Raised Catholic

: Raised Catholic Siblings : Has a sister

: Has a sister Schools attended : Rustenburg School for Girls, University of Cape Town

: Rustenburg School for Girls, University of Cape Town Debora Patta height : 5 ft 7 in (170 cm)

: 5 ft 7 in (170 cm) Weight : 132 lbs (60 kilograms)

: 132 lbs (60 kilograms) Body measurements : 34-25-36 inches (breast, waist, and hips, respectively)

: 34-25-36 inches (breast, waist, and hips, respectively) Dress size : 7 (US)

: 7 (US) Shoe size :7.5 (US)

:7.5 (US) Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Hair colour : Blonde

: Blonde Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Marital status : Married

: Married Spouses : Mweli Mzizi (1996–2002), Lance Levitas (2003–2011), Andrew (Surfer-boy) Levy ( 2012 - present)

: Mweli Mzizi (1996–2002), Lance Levitas (2003–2011), Andrew (Surfer-boy) Levy ( 2012 - present) Children : 2

: 2 Debora Patta Instagram : @deborapattacbs

: @deborapattacbs Twitter : @Debora_Patta

: @Debora_Patta Occupation : Investigative and broadcast journalist, writer, editor, and television producer

: Investigative and broadcast journalist, writer, editor, and television producer Famous for: Her role as a CBS News Foreign Correspondent

Debora Patta biography

Debora Patta. Photo: @Macauzza

Debora Patta CBS has origins from Calabria, Italy, with her father being an Italian from Rome who had emigrated as a railway employee to Southern Rhodesia. Her ancestors were from Praia a Mare in Calabria. Her mother was a nurse and devout Catholic.

Debora Patta family lived in Rome for a while when Deborah was young, and the celebrity considers Italy her second home as she travels there frequently. In 1976, after Debora Patta parents divorced, the celebrity, her mother, and sister moved to South Africa.

Debora Patta contact details are the social media handles above.

Education

The Zimbabwean-born South African studied at Rustenburg School for Girls in the Rondebosch suburb of Cape Town. She matriculated in 1981 and then joined the University of Cape Town to study Bachelor of Social Sciences. She briefly taught aerobics while at the university and graduated in 1984.

Career

Debora Patta. Photo: @CBSThisMorning

After graduating from college, Patta started her career as a political activist teaching literacy in Cape Town's squatter camps. She joined BBC Radio, South Africa as a reporter in 1990.

She then became the news editor for Talk Radio 702 from 1991 to 1998, returning to the station in October 2013 as a stand-in talk radio host. She worked as a host and executive producer for Third Degree (an investigative journalism programme) for 15 years (1998-2013).

Ms. Patta was also the editor-in-chief for e.tv and will be remembered as part of the news division that launched South Africa's first 24hr news channel (eNews Channel Africa (eNCA)) between January 2004 and October 2009. She resigned from e.tv to work as a freelancer for international news companies.

Debora Patta current job

Debora Patta. Photo: @TVwithThinus

Where is Debora Patta now? According to Debora Patta 2021 LinkedIn profile, she has been with CBS News, Johannesburg, for over 8 years (May 2013 to present). Some of the major international stories that she has reported include the Ebola outbreak, bombing of a Syrian children's hospital, famine in South Sudan, terror attacks in Brussels and Spain, and the kidnapping of schoolgirls by Boko Haram.

In summary, her CBS News foreign correspondent roles include:

2021: CBS Weekend News as herself

2019-2021: CBS This Morning: Saturday

2019-2020: CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell

2014-2020: Face the Nation

2014-2019: CBS This Morning

2014: CBS Evening News with Scott Pelley

Other than CBS News, she works as an independent investigative journalist for Channel 4 (UK) and City Press (South Africa).

Julius Malema vs Debora Patta interview is one of the many that stirred conversations in the country. Other than Debora Patta and Julius Malema interview, Debora has interacted with several other notable people such as Nelson Mandela, Oprah Winfrey, Thabo Mbeki, Shimon Peres, Harry and Meghan, Jacob Zuma, Cyril Ramaphosa, Eugène Terre'Blanche, and Robert McBride.

Debora Patta. Photo: @TVwithThinus

Awards

In 2015, Debora was part of the CBS News team nominated to receive an Emmy Award for their coverage of the Ebola virus epidemic in West Africa. Some of her awards include:

1992: South African Checkers Journalist of the Year

2009: Vodacom Media Woman of the Year

2004: One of MTN's 10 Remarkable Women in Media

2003: one of the FHM 50 Most Eligible Women in the World

2010: Tricolor Globe Award from the Italian Women in the World Association

2018: Scripps Howard award for broadcast excellence

In 2000, the CBS News correspondent wrote a book on Nelson Mandela after his death. Some of her non-professional accomplishments include summiting Mt. Kilimanjaro and running a New York City Marathon.

Debora Patta husband

Debora married Mweli Mzizi in January 1996 in a ceremony that was attended by hundreds of guests, including Nelson Mandela. However, after the wedding, the Department of Home Affairs nullified the marriage because Mzizi had not filled out the form that required black men to say that they were not already married. Despite the ups and downs that they had faced, the couple divorced in 2002.

On 28th June 2003, Patta married Lance Levitas. The small ceremony of about 30 family members and close friends took place at a villa in Rome, Italy. Like the first marriage, the relationship ended in divorce in 2011.

Andrew Levy Debora Patta

What happened to Debora Patta?? Debora is currently married to Andrew Levy, a former veteran of the U.S. Army. Levy is a commentator and humorist, photographer, pioneer educator, and part-time surfer. They got married in 2012.

Patta has 2 daughters, the eldest being Chiara Mzizi (student at the University of Cape Town), who worked as a presenter for YoTV on SABC 1. The youngest daughter is called Isabella (Ella) Levitas. The family lives in Johannesburg.

Debora Patta net worth

Debora Patta. Photo: @Eusebius

Debora Patta 2020 wealth was approximately $100, 000-1 million, according to some sources. The exact figure is unknown, but she must have accumulated considerable wealth following her successful career in the media industry.

Known as "Mandela's favourite journalist, "Debora Patta is an admirable media personality. She has come a long way to be where she is and is an inspiration to young people to be patient to accomplish their dreams in life. We wish her all the best in life.

