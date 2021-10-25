Izabela Vidovic: age, family, movies and TV shows, profiles, net worth
Actors and actresses play a crucial role in entertaining, educating, and informing society. One such celebrated star is Izabela Vidovic, who is a renowned American actress who gained fame for being a child actress. She has featured in top films such as Homefront and Wonder, among many other movies and TV series. This article has more info about her family, movies, net worth, among other exciting things. Keep reading to learn more!
When was Izabela Vidovic born? She was born on May 27, 2001, in Chicago, Illinois, United States. How old is Izabela Vidovic now? She is 20 years as of 2021. She started acting at an early age to perform in Mary Poppins, Annie, and Camp Rock productions, starting as early as seven years old. Below are the complete details of her story.
Izabela Vidovic' profiles
- Full name: Izabela Vidovic
- Nickname: Bela
- Date of Birth: May 27, 2001
- Izabela Vidovic age: 20 Years (As of 2021)
- Nationality: American
- Religion: Christian
- Zodiac sign: Gemini
- Birth Place: Chicago, Illinois, US
- School: Toll Middle School
- Height: 5ft 4inch (163 cm)
- Weight: 50 kg
- Ethnicity: White
- Complexion: White
- Body type: Slim
- Hobby: Baking
- Favourite Singer: Jeff Buckley
- Favourite Cuisine: Italian
- Favourite Music Bands: The Beatles
- Likes: Elle Fanning (Actress)
- Favourite Cities: Vancouver, London
- Favourite Beverage: Tea
- Guilty pleasure: Chocolate
- Favourite Album: Tell Me I'm Pretty
- Hair colour: Brown
- Eye colour: Light Brown
- Izabela Vidovic parents: Mario and Elizabeta
- Siblings: Katarina
- Profession: Actress, Producer, Writer, Director, Singer
- Debut movie: Find Me
- Izabela Vidovic net worth: US$ 2-3 million approx.
- Izabela Vidovic Instagram: @izabelavidovic
- Izabela Vidovic Twitter: @IzabelaVidovic
Background info and bio
What nationality is Izabela Vidovic? She is American. She comes from a celebrity family where the father is a film producer and executive producer of Served Silence and the short movie Hourglass. The mother, Elizabeth, is an actress and producer, and she was born in Kassel, Germany but grew up in Busivaca, Bosnia. She is famous for her works such as Find Me and Severed Silence.
Besides, she has a younger sister named Katarina.
Career
Her interest in acting and singing started at the early age of seven. She began by doing stage productions, and some of her early performances include Camp Rock, Mary Poppins, and others. She credits her acting interests to her parents, who inspired her.
In 2013, she played the role of the young Eva in the short movie Complexion. Later in the year, she starred in another short movie, Because These Kids Are, which she wrote.
In 2015, she appeared in May I Die along with her mother and sister, Kathryn. The short movie did well and propelled her to shoot even more.
In 2008, she starred in Working It Out, a short comedy movie she featured in with Alison Robertson and Dayton Knoll.
Who played Isabella on Izombie?
Isobel Katherine Bloom was a recurring character of iZombie during Season 4. She is the first human known to be immune to the zombie virus, and as such, her brain is a cure for the virus itself. Unfortunately, she is currently deceased after succumbing to Freylich Syndrome. Guest star Izabela Vidovic portrayed her.
Besides acting, she is also a good singer. So far, she has performed in 2 soundtracks: Jingle Bells, and Deck the Halls.
She has also featured in several TV shows such as Made in Holywood, The Talk, Home & Family.
Izabela Vidovic' movies
- 2020: Severed
- 2017: Wonder
- 2013: Homefront
- 2013: Grave Secrets
- 2013: Zombieland
- 2012: Little Brother
- 2012: Help for the Holidays
- 2012: Christmas Angel
- 2012: Find Me
- 2011: Little in Common
- 2018: Working It Out
- 2015: May I Die
- 2013: Because These Kids Are
- 2013: Complexion
Izabela Vidovic' TV Series
- 2019: Veronica Mars
- 2017: Supergirl
- 2018: iZombie
- 2015: The Fosters
- 2015: Halo: The Fall of Reach
- 2014: About a Boy
- 2014: Bones
- 2014: The 100
- 2012: Deadtime Stories
- 2012: Up All Night
- 2011: Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior
- 2011: Raising Hope
Above is every detail you would love to know about Izabela Vidovic. Her story inspires young people, especially those interested in acting. She is fortunate to have encouraging, supportive parents and, most importantly, parents in the movie industry. Briefly.co.za wishes the young actress all the best in her thriving career and life endeavours.
