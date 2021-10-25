Actors and actresses play a crucial role in entertaining, educating, and informing society. One such celebrated star is Izabela Vidovic, who is a renowned American actress who gained fame for being a child actress. She has featured in top films such as Homefront and Wonder, among many other movies and TV series. This article has more info about her family, movies, net worth, among other exciting things. Keep reading to learn more!

She gained fame for being a child actress.

Source: Instagram

When was Izabela Vidovic born? She was born on May 27, 2001, in Chicago, Illinois, United States. How old is Izabela Vidovic now? She is 20 years as of 2021. She started acting at an early age to perform in Mary Poppins, Annie, and Camp Rock productions, starting as early as seven years old. Below are the complete details of her story.

Izabela Vidovic' profiles

Full name: Izabela Vidovic

Izabela Vidovic Nickname: Bela

Bela Date of Birth: May 27, 2001

May 27, 2001 Izabela Vidovic age : 20 Years (As of 2021)

: 20 Years (As of 2021) Nationality: American

American Religion: Christian

Christian Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Birth Place: Chicago, Illinois, US

Chicago, Illinois, US School: Toll Middle School

Toll Middle School Height: 5ft 4inch (163 cm)

5ft 4inch (163 cm) Weight: 50 kg

50 kg Ethnicity: White

White Complexion : White

: White Body type : Slim

: Slim Hobby: Baking

Baking Favourite Singer: Jeff Buckley

Jeff Buckley Favourite Cuisine: Italian

Italian Favourite Music Bands: The Beatles

The Beatles Likes: ‎Elle Fanning (Actress)

‎Elle Fanning (Actress) Favourite Cities: Vancouver, London

Vancouver, London Favourite Beverage: Tea

Tea Guilty pleasure: Chocolate

Chocolate Favourite Album: Tell Me I'm Pretty

Tell Me I'm Pretty Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Light Brown

Light Brown Izabela Vidovic parents: Mario and Elizabeta

Mario and Elizabeta Siblings : Katarina

: Katarina Profession: Actress, Producer, Writer, Director, Singer

Actress, Producer, Writer, Director, Singer Debut movie: Find Me

Izabela Vidovic net worth: US$ 2-3 million approx.

US$ 2-3 million approx. Izabela Vidovic Instagram : @izabelavidovic

: @izabelavidovic Izabela Vidovic Twitter: @IzabelaVidovic

Background info and bio

What nationality is Izabela Vidovic? She is American. She comes from a celebrity family where the father is a film producer and executive producer of Served Silence and the short movie Hourglass. The mother, Elizabeth, is an actress and producer, and she was born in Kassel, Germany but grew up in Busivaca, Bosnia. She is famous for her works such as Find Me and Severed Silence.

Besides, she has a younger sister named Katarina.

Career

Her interest in acting and singing started at the early age of seven. She began by doing stage productions, and some of her early performances include Camp Rock, Mary Poppins, and others. She credits her acting interests to her parents, who inspired her.

In 2013, she played the role of the young Eva in the short movie Complexion. Later in the year, she starred in another short movie, Because These Kids Are, which she wrote.

In 2015, she appeared in May I Die along with her mother and sister, Kathryn. The short movie did well and propelled her to shoot even more.

In 2008, she starred in Working It Out, a short comedy movie she featured in with Alison Robertson and Dayton Knoll.

Who played Isabella on Izombie?

Isobel Katherine Bloom was a recurring character of iZombie during Season 4. She is the first human known to be immune to the zombie virus, and as such, her brain is a cure for the virus itself. Unfortunately, she is currently deceased after succumbing to Freylich Syndrome. Guest star Izabela Vidovic portrayed her.

Besides acting, she is also a good singer. So far, she has performed in 2 soundtracks: Jingle Bells, and Deck the Halls.

She has also featured in several TV shows such as Made in Holywood, The Talk, Home & Family.

Izabela Vidovic' movies

2020: Severed

2017: Wonder

2013: Homefront

2013: Grave Secrets

2013: Zombieland

2012: Little Brother

2012: Help for the Holidays

2012: Christmas Angel

2012: Find Me

2011: Little in Common

2018: Working It Out

2015: May I Die

2013: Because These Kids Are

2013: Complexion

Izabela Vidovic' TV Series

2019: Veronica Mars

2017: Supergirl

2018: iZombie

2015: The Fosters

2015: Halo: The Fall of Reach

2014: About a Boy

2014: Bones

2014: The 100

2012: Deadtime Stories

2012: Up All Night

2011: Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior

2011: Raising Hope

Above is every detail you would love to know about Izabela Vidovic. Her story inspires young people, especially those interested in acting. She is fortunate to have encouraging, supportive parents and, most importantly, parents in the movie industry. Briefly.co.za wishes the young actress all the best in her thriving career and life endeavours.

