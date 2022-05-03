Who is Woah Vicky? Age, boyfriend, parents, real name, height, net worth

Victoria Rose Waldrip, better known online as Woah Vicky, is an American Instagram and YouTube personality, model, businesswoman and rapper. The star became famous in 2017 after using the "n" word in a few videos and claiming that she was black. She also became known for her feud with the rapper and media personality Bhad Bhabie.

Woah Vicky attends 14th Annual LudaDay weekend celebrity basketball game at Morehouse College. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Woah Vicky has been dubbed 'Atlanta’s new age trap queen' on her Facebook page. With millions of followers around the globe, the 22-year-old has become among the internet’s favourite personalities. We take a look at this colourful character, her family, net worth, skincare brand and more.

Profile summary and bio

Full name: Victoria Rose Waldrip

Victoria Rose Waldrip Nicknames: Vicky Woah; Icky Vicky

Vicky Woah; Icky Vicky Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 7 March 2000

7 March 2000 Dennis Rodman's age: 22 years (as of April 2022)

22 years (as of April 2022) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Atlanta, Georgia, USA Current residence: Georgia, USA

Georgia, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christian

Christian Parents: Father - Steve Waldrip, Mother - Carla Johnson

Father - Steve Waldrip, Mother - Carla Johnson Siblings: Sister, Stephanie

Sister, Stephanie Children: None

None Marital status: In a relationship with John Boonk Gabanna

In a relationship with John Boonk Gabanna Previous Relationships: Lil Rot - an American musical artist; Papi JJ

Lil Rot - an American musical artist; Papi JJ Height in feet: 5'2

5'2 Height in centimetres: 157.5

157.5 Weight in kilograms: 48

48 Weight in pounds: 106

106 Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Brown

Brown Tattoos: Various

Various School: John McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Atlanta; Online Penn Foster High School

John McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Atlanta; Online Penn Foster High School College: Unknown

Unknown Occupation: American Instagram personality, model, businesswoman and rapper

American Instagram personality, model, businesswoman and rapper Net worth: $1 Million

$1 Million Instagram: @imwoahvicky @victoriarose @woahskin

Twitter: None

None YouTube Channel: Victoria

Facebook: @Victoria mills

Soundcloud: imwoahwvicky

Famous for: American Instagram personality, model, businesswoman and rapper

American Instagram personality, model, businesswoman and rapper Highest Qualification: High School graduate

High School graduate Email: woahvicky.business@gmail.com; imwoahvickymanagement@gmail.com

woahvicky.business@gmail.com; imwoahvickymanagement@gmail.com Website: woahskin.com

Woah Vicky attends The Grand Opening of Kiss Ultra Lounge Hosted by 50 Cent. Photo: Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

What is Woah Vicky famous for?

The 5'2 starlet came into the limelight after declaring that she is a proud black American citizen. She also had a serious online spat with Danielle Bregoli, known as Bhad Bhabie. The influencer also faced a lot of criticism from many YouTubers throughout her career.

According to our research, Woah truly became more popular when big celebrities like Snoop Dogg, Plies, and Chief Keef shared her videos on their social media channels.

Apart from that, Woah Vicky started a YouTube channel in 2013 and began uploading pranks, twerking tutorials, makeup tutorials, and music videos. As of May 2022, the star has more than 1.15 million subscribers on her channel.

Woah shares flashy photos with high-end cars and designer clothing on her Instagram profile. She launched her music career in 2019 with her debut single Went Out Bad, Bhabie. The young celebrity has since released a number of singles, including Don’t Like Me, Back N Forth, Cash App, and In Da City.

Besides claiming that her heritage was African-American, she went on to claim that she belonged to Zone 6, a famous Atlanta neighbourhood known for producing famous black rappers like Future, Childish Gambino and Gucci Mane. The comment led to a lot of backlash, as she is in fact white.

Since claiming to be black, Vicky has attempted to produce evidence to back up the claim. She turned to ancestry.com to find ties to black relatives. She also took on a specific accent and took up twerking and rapping. Vicky uses the "n" word in some social media videos and claims she can use it without criticism because she is black.

In 2018, Vicky was arrested at the Four Seasons Town Centre mall and booked on charges of assaulting a police officer, according to a police spokesperson at the time.

The businesswoman has a brand called 'Woah Skin', which involves a 5-step skincare routine.

Woah Vicky attends the Indonesian Diversity FW19 Collections. Photo: John Lamparski

Source: Getty Images

Woah Vicky's parents

Woah Vicky’s father’s name is Steve Waldrip. He is a residential builder and a local real estate professional. The star's mother’s name is Carla Johnson, and she is a housewife.

Woah Vicky's sister

Vicky's sister's name is Stephanie Waldrip. According to some sources, she has been pursuing her career as a fashion designer in New York.

Woah's boyfriend

According to our research, and from Vicky's Instagram profiles, we believe that the celebrity is dating the Instagram star turned rapper John “Boonk Gang” Gabbana.

In January 2022, she surprised her over eight million followers with a video montage of her and Boonk's sweetest moments together. Boonk's Instagram account @sirgabbana has more than 1.1 million followers. He has released multiple solo songs and creates Christian hip hop music. He has shown interest in a boxing career, with his boxing nickname being 'Holy Handz'.

Vicky's baby

In the past, Woah evidently dated Papi JJ. During the relationship, she faked pregnancy. Vicky broke up with Papi when she accused him of cheating on her.

Woah Vicky's net worth

From our research, we have learned that Vicky's net worth, as of 2022, is $1 Million. Her monthly income is more than $ 25,000.

Her source of income comes from multiple sources, such as ventures, merchandise, event appearances, and social media websites, such as Instagram and YouTube.

Woah Vicky with one of her skincare products from her range called WoahSkin. Photo: @woahskin

Source: Instagram

Vicky's Instagram deleted

Her first Instagram account was deleted because she made racist comments that violated the terms of the platform. However, she created secondary accounts.

While the star seems to have made some controversial mistakes in the past, her fans love and support her for the content she creates on social media.

