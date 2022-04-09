Who is Sophie Swaney? Age, boyfriend, arrested, height, profiles, net worth

Sophie Swaney is an Instagram star, social media personality and influencer from the United States of America. She rose to notoriety on Instagram for her content related to guns, trucks, cars, fishing, modelling photos and other promotional and outdoor content. Sophie began sharing her rifle related pictures on Instagram in December 2011. Since then, she has garnered a massive fan base on her Instagram accounts and across other social media platforms.

A photo of the Instagram star in a gorgeous dress. Photo: @therealslimswaney

Source: Instagram

Sophie Swaney is a social media influencer popularly known for her partnerships with various notable fashion brands, such as Yeehaw Cowboy Boots, Hostile Wheels and Tate Bros Tires. She also has an Instagram account where she markets her merchandise.

Sophie Swaney's profile summary

Full name : Sophie Swaney

: Sophie Swaney Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 7 September 1994

: 7 September 1994 Age : 27 years old (as of 2022)

: 27 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Virgo

: Virgo Place of birth : Arlington, Tennessee, United States of America

: Arlington, Tennessee, United States of America Current residence : Lakeland, Tennessee, United States

: Lakeland, Tennessee, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Height in inches : 5’ 6’’

: 5’ 6’’ Height in centimetres : 168

: 168 Weight in pounds : 126

: 126 Weight in kilograms : 57

: 57 Body measurements in inches : 34-26-36

: 34-26-36 Body measurements in centimetres : 86-66-91

: 86-66-91 Hair colour : Brown

: Brown Eye colour : Blue

: Blue Mother : Grace Swaney

: Grace Swaney Father : Randall Swaney

: Randall Swaney Siblings : 3 (Natalie, Sarah and Jorja)

: 3 (Natalie, Sarah and Jorja) Relationship status : Single

: Single University : University of Memphis

: University of Memphis Profession : Instagram star and social media influencer.

: Instagram star and social media influencer. Net worth: $1-$5 million

Sophie Swaney's biography

The Instagram star was born on 7 September 1994 in Arlington, Tennessee, United States of America. Currently, she is residing in Lakeland, Tennessee, United States of America.

Who are Sophie Swaney's family? Sophie Swaney’s parents are Randall Swaney and Grace Swaney. Her father is the owner of Marshall Steakhouse. On the other hand, little is known about her mother's occupation. The social media influencer grew up alongside three sisters called Natalie, Sarah and Jorja.

Concerning her educational background, the social media celebrity graduated from the University of Memphis. She also has a degree in Gunsmithing.

What is Sophie Swaney’s age?

A photo of the Instagram Star posing for a photo. Photo: @sophieswaney

Source: Instagram

As of 2022, the social media influencer is 27 years old, and her zodiac sign is Virgo.

What is Sophie Swaney’s nationality?

The Instagram star is an American national. She is of white ethnicity.

Rise to stardom

Sophie is a renowned Instagram star, social media personality and influencer from the United States of America. She is widely known on Instagram for sharing content related to guns, trucks, cars, fishing, modelling photos and other promotional and outdoor content. Sophie Swaney’s Instagram has garnered a substantial following with over 102k followers.

She has another Instagram account @sophieswaneyscloset, where she markets her merchandise. Sophie Swaney's closet contains Leather Jackets, denim shorts, skirts and jackets, tops, dresses and others.

She also has a backup Instagram account @therealslimswaney, which has amassed over 6.9k followers. She particularly shares her lifestyle photos and promotes various products.

The social media influencer has also worked as an ambassador for notable brands, including Freedom Holsters, Lash Me Up Girl, Yeehaw Cowboy Boots, Hostile Wheels and Tate Bros Tires.

Sophie is also active on other social media platforms. For instance, she has a self-titled YouTube channel that she launched on 10 March 2017. Currently, the channel has acquired over 2.7k subscribers. She is also famous on Twitter, with over 70.7k followers and 614k followers.

The American social media influencer having a meal. Photo: @sophieswaney

Source: Instagram

What is Sophie Swaney’s net worth?

There is no official information about the Instagram star’s exact net worth. However, according to Popularbio, her net worth is alleged to be between $1 million-$5 million. She has accumulated her wealth through her career as a social media influencer.

Who is Sophie Swaney's boyfriend?

The social media influencer is reportedly single. She has not shared any information about her previous relationships and keeps a low profile about her love affairs.

What is Sophie Swaney's height?

She stands at 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) and weighs 126 pounds (57 kilograms). Her body measurements are 34-26-36 inches (86-66-91 centimetres). Additionally, she has brown hair and blue eyes.

Why was Sophie Swaney arrested?

The renowned Instagram star came into the headlines when she was arrested in Nashville on 5 January 2021 by the Howard Gentry Criminal Court Clerk. She was charged with possession of drugs or casual exchange and driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI). She was also charged with the possession of a handgun.

Sophie Swaney is an Instagram star, social media personality and influencer. Due to her informative and engaging content, she has garnered a considerable following on her Instagram pages and across other social media platforms.

