Who is Caroline Konstnar? Age, boyfriend, parents, education, height, net worth

Caroline Konstnar is an American YouTuber, ballet dancer, singer, illustrator, and songwriter. She is pretty famous for parody videos shared on various social media platforms. In addition, she creates online content such as sketch comedies and art graphics as a YouTuber.

What is Caroline Konstnar's real name? The internet personality's real name is Caroline Grossman. This article has everything you need to know about her personal and professional life.

Biography

Caroline Konstnar was born in Florida, the United States, to an American family, but later her family moved to New Jersey when she was five years old. Seth and Liz are Caroline Konstnar's parents.

She has two siblings, namely Joey and Talia. Caroline Konstnar's sister, Talia, has a rare condition called Proximal 18q deletion syndrome. Caroline spent some time in Russia to learn dancing at a school there.

How old is Caroline Konstnar?

The well known YouTuber was born on August 4, 2003; therefore, Caroline Konstnar's age is 18 years old as of August 2022.

Where did Caroline Konstnar go to school?

Before joining the School of Visual Arts, she attended Laurel Springs School, an online private school that is fully accredited, to study illustration. In addition, she is an acclaimed dancer, having studied ballerina at New York's Valentina Kozlova Dance Conservatory and later at the School of American Ballet.

Is Caroline Konstnar in college?

The ballet dancer is currently attending an unidentified New York college. So, what is Caroline Konstnar studying? She is now pursuing a psychology degree.

Career

Thanks to her inspiring and emotional online work, the young actress has also become a well-known YouTuber with many subscribers. In 2019, she uploaded her first video, It's Prom, with over six million views.

A positive response was received to the video. She had an excellent idea to make comedic sketch videos using her drawing skills after releasing the video on her YouTube profile. The online influencer joined YouTube on August 9, 2018, and as of 2022, she has amassed 924K subscribers. She also decided to produce songs.

Other than music, the celebrity star is a dancer. She began dancing at an early age and competed in the South African International Ballet Competition. She was only 12 years old when she won the tournament.

She has also starred in several TV series and movies like Blue Bloods, Louie, Broadway, Boardwalk Empire, and The Detour.

Is Caroline Konstnar funny?

Yes, she has a natural gift for wit, irony, sarcasm, and deadpan delivery, rarely seen in professional comedians and YouTube teenagers.

Personal life

In 2017, the teenage actress shot off rumours that she was dating Schuyler Wijsen and Anthony Potero. So, who is Caroline Konstnar's boyfriend? It is unclear who Konstnar is currently dating; however, she has openly come out bisexual.

What happened to Caroline Konstnar?

The journey of the online star has not always been easy. First, she has experienced haters who dislike her because of her Jewish faith. Next, the haters ganged up and flagged her content on Instagram, so the company took down most of her videos.

For a while, she could not post on social media due to this setback, but she has since resumed posting.

Does Caroline Konstnar have ADHD?

No, the social media personality does not suffer from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). She was, however, misdiagnosed with this disease as a child. Doctors suspected she had the illness since she has a limited attention span and easily gets distracted.

The ballet dancer was diagnosed with bipolar disorder when she was 17. After the diagnosis, she temporarily went to her parent's house before moving back to New York in 2019.

Does Caroline Konstnar have an Instagram account?

The singer has a self-titled Instagram account, and her posts are primarily short videos. Konstnar began filming short videos on Instagram, where she had previously showcased her artwork. She is also notable on Twitch, where she continues to share her humorous parodies and creative illustrations. Caroline Konstnar's Twitch account has 24.1 thousand followers to date.

Net worth

The actress is said to have a net worth of $600,000. She has garnered a sizable following, and her career as a YouTuber fits into this net worth.

Caroline Konstnar's height

She stands at 5 feet and 5 inches and weighs 119 pounds, with blue eyes and light brown hair.

As a multi-talented teenager, Caroline Konstnar has gained a lot of fame due to her hilarious social media posts. In addition, people admire her sincerity and passion for art and comedy.

