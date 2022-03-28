Khotso Rams' biography: Age, surname, family, life story, career, profiles

Khotso Rams is an upcoming media personality in South Africa. He is mainly recognized for being the host of the Traditional Wedding show on Moja Love and for his Dumelang Dumelang signature greeting. How well do you know him away from the media spotlight? This article has everything you need to know about him.

Khotso is a natural and talented entertainer, aspects that have contributed a lot to people liking him and his show. He is also openly gay and an unapologetic member of the LGBTQ+ community. Being open about his sexuality has had a significant impact on his life and has encouraged others to come out of the closet.

Khotso Rams' profile summary and bio

Full name: Khotso Ramorwesi

Khotso Ramorwesi Nickname: Skinny Rambo

Skinny Rambo Khotso Rams' surname: Ramorwesi

Ramorwesi Year of birth: Around 1989

Around 1989 Age: 33 years in 2022

33 years in 2022 Place of birth: Dawn Park, Ekurhuleni, South Africa

Dawn Park, Ekurhuleni, South Africa Nationality: South African

South African Gender: Male

Male Sexuality: Openly gay

Openly gay Relationship status: Not known

Not known Mother: Gester

Gester Education: Inscape (Interior Design)

Inscape (Interior Design) Profession: Television presenter, actor, voice-over artist, MC

Television presenter, actor, voice-over artist, MC Known for: Hosting Traditional Wedding Show on Moja Love.

Hosting Traditional Wedding Show on Moja Love. Instagram: @khotsorams

@khotsorams Twitter: @KhotsoRams

@KhotsoRams Facebook: @KhotsoRams

@KhotsoRams LinkedIn: Khotso Rams

Khotso Rams YouTube: @KhotsoRams

Khotso Rams' age and early life

Khotso is 33 years old in 2022, although his exact date of birth is not known. He grew up in Dwan Park, Ekurhuleni, South Africa, and always knew he would be on television one day. He revealed in a past interview that he would mimic other presenters while growing up.

The South African media presenter has an outspoken personality but has kept many aspects of his life private. Little is known regarding his family, but he often praises his mother, Gester, who has always been supportive of his hustle and lifestyle.

Khotso Rams' education

The entertainment journalist is passionate about design, although he is following a slightly different path. He studied Interior Design at Inscape.

Khotso Rams' relationship status

Khotso Rams of Moja Love's Traditional Wedding show is openly gay and often talks about it. However, it is unclear whether he has a boyfriend or not.

Khotso Rams' career

Since December 2018, he has been the host of the Traditional Wedding show on Moja Love. He started his career as a caller count kid on SABC 1's kids' show, YoTV Wildroom, and later as a guest presenter on the broadcaster's YoTV. The bubbly media personality has also been a freelance entertainment reporter for Radio 702 since November 2018.

Apart from radio and television, Rams is a great actor. In February 2022, the lively presenter appeared on an episode of Gomora on Mzansi Magic.

Khotso Rams' net worth

Rams' career as a media personality has been doing well since he started in 2018. However, it is not known how much he is paid as the host of the Traditional Wedding show on Moja Love. Therefore, his net worth in 2022 cannot be estimated.

Khotso Rams has proven himself to be a great media personality with his charm that always brightens the room. The future looks bright, and he is destined for great things if he keeps up his ambitious spirit.

