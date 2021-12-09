This sportscaster gained recognition due to her reporting of the NFL for Fox Sports. Pam Oliver has been a television personality for 35 years, earning a reputation as a meticulous professional, diligent investigator, tenacious journalist, and one of the first faces of football reporting for Fox. However, her dishevelled appearance and fumbled words earlier this year have caused many concerns.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Pam Oliver has been working in sports journalism for over 35 years. Photo by George Gojkovich

Source: Getty Images

Since 1995, Pam Oliver has been a part of Fox Sports' NFL coverage, including almost anything from broadcasting five Super Bowls to freezing on the outskirts at Lambeau Field.

Pam Oliver's profile summary

Full name: Pamela Donielle Oliver

Pamela Donielle Oliver Nickname: Pam

Pam Famous for: Fox News sportscaster

Fox News sportscaster Gender: Female

Female Place of birth: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Date of birth: 10 March 1961

10 March 1961 Zodiac: Pisces

Pisces Pam Oliver's age: 60 years in 2021

60 years in 2021 Current residence: Atlanta

Atlanta Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African American

African American Sexuality: Straight

Straight Husband: Alvin Whitney

Alvin Whitney Pam Oliver's children: None

None Pam Oliver's parents: John Oliver, Mary Oliver

John Oliver, Mary Oliver Siblings: Two sisters

Two sisters Height: 5 ft 10 in / 177 cm

5 ft 10 in / 177 cm Weight: 139 lb / 63 kg

139 lb / 63 kg Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Brown

Brown School: Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University

Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University Occupation: Sportscaster

Sportscaster Pam Oliver's salary: $2 million per annum

$2 million per annum Pam Oliver's net worth: $6 Million in 2021

$6 Million in 2021 Pam Oliver's Instagram: Inactive

Inactive Facebook: Inactive

Inactive Twitter: Inactive

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Pam Oliver has commented from the sidelines of five Super Bowls in her career as a sportscaster. Photo by Ronald Martinez

Source: Getty Images

Biography

Pamela Donielle Oliver was born to John and Mary in Dallas, Texas, on 10 March 1961. Her father was a member of the United States Air Force, so she and her two sisters had to move often with their parents.

The brown-eyed beauty showed an avid interest in sports during her school years. She attended Niceville High School in Florida, where she competed in tennis, basketball, and track and field events.

Her consistently strong achievements won her a sports scholarship to Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, where she majored in broadcast journalism.

Oliver broke several state records and won the All-American championship in two instances while in university. But, despite her athletic ability, she chose to pursue a career in journalism, and she quickly rose through the ranks to become a reporter and sports broadcaster.

Pam Oliver's first big break came when she was hired as a sportscaster for ESPN in 1995. Photo by Pam Francis

Source: Twitter

Pam Oliver's career

She started her journalism career as a newscaster for WALB, WAAYTV, and WIVB-TV before becoming a sports reporter for WTVT. In 1993, she was discovered by ESPN, where she joined the team as a sportscaster.

Pam Oliver's Fox Sports debut gained her much notoriety when she earned the job as a sports anchor and sideline commentator for the NFL in 1995. The Texan reporter handled segments and interviews with many famous athletes and experts at Fox Sports. She also hosted two separate programmes, 'Southern Sports Report' and 'Southern Sports Tonight.'

During her lifetime, Pamela has earned various honours, including the Atlanta Women in Sports Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019 and the Alliance for Women in Media's Gracie Award in 2018. In addition, WISE (Women In Sports and Events) presented her with the "Women of the Year" award in 2008.

Pam Oliver won the "Alliance for Women in Media's Gracie Award" in 2018. Photo by Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Who is Pam Oliver's husband?

Pam Oliver's husband Alvin Whitney is a CNN sports producer and a prize-winning television producer. The pair have been married since 1990 and presently resides in Atlanta with their three pet pooches. Besides their cute canines, there are no children in their little family.

Is that Pam Oliver's real hair?

During the NFC Championship game between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers in January 2020, the usually well-groomed Pamela was seen with dishevelled hair, which gave social media much to work with.

Many people have poked fun at Pam Oliver's hair, comparing her to the infamous Chewbacca from Star Wars. Photo: @NFL_Memes

Source: Twitter

Pam Oliver's illness

The award-winning sports journalist has been suffering from severe migraines since she was 25 years old, the pain becoming so intense that she has ended up in the emergency room more than once.

This year, Pam Oliver's health was called into doubt when she was entrusted to cover the Green Bay Packers' NFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams. Despite her reputation as a skilled broadcaster, Pam Oliver's speech was imprecise and sluggish during her conversation with Aaron Jones.

Pam Oliver's teeth were also seemed to be in bad shape, prompting viewers to worry about the sportscaster's possible drug usage.

Where is Pam Oliver today?

Is Pam Oliver retired? This 60-year-old Texan is among the oldest on-air NFL employees at Fox. Pam Oliver's 2021 year was spent continuing her work as a sideline NFL reporter for Fox Sports, where she is actively involved in providing fascinating and multifaceted materials.

Fox Sports sideline reporter Pam Oliver interviews Philadelphia Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson during a National Football League. Photo by Andy Lewis

Source: Getty Images

Pam Oliver may be ageing gracefully, but she has shown no interest in retiring from Fox News any time soon. This woman has been dedicated to her career for over three decades and has been the familiar face from the NFL sidelines that we have come to know and love. At 60 years old, the world is still critical of her appearance, but the accomplished reporter pays no heed to their cruel comments as she carries on bringing us NFL News straight from the source with Fox Sports.

READ ALSO: Howie Long: net worth, age, children, spouse, health, movies, profiles

Howie Long was a versatile player who could play all five defensive line positions in the NFL. With co-host Terry Bradshaw, he's turned his football abilities into a top-notch sports commentator on FOX NFL Sunday, which has won many Emmy Awards.

In 2000, the Pro Football Hall of Fame inducted the NFL legend, fulfilling a lifetime dream. Learn more about your favourite commentator's achievements with Briefly.

Source: Briefly.co.za