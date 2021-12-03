South Africans are delighted for one guy whose dignity has been restored after he was ridiculed on social media for wearing fake Air Force shoes

The guy has now received a number of brand-new Nike items from a good-hearted philanthropist, Malcolm X, who drove from Jozi to Runstenburg to bless him

Some Mzansi peeps feel the deed didn’t need to be filmed for clout, however others say a camera was indeed needed to teach others a lesson

A man who was severely embarrassed on social media received the surprise of his life after getting blessed by a guy known as Malcolm X. The generous local guy headed to social media to display his journey to help an unidentified man.

In the past few days, South Africans reacted to a social media post where a young lad was a laughing stock for wearing fake Nike Air Force shoes at what looked like a nightclub. However, a Good Samaritan has raised his hand and helped the guy with a brand new wardrobe.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, the generous man can be seen offloading a bag of goodies consisting of expensive Air Force shoes, Adidas items and other clothes. According to the Instagram post, Malcolm X says he drove from Johannesburg to Rustenburg to bring a smile to the lad.

A good samaritan has just blessed a local man who was embarrassed. Image: @Business_Malcolm_X/Instgram

Source: Instagram

In one of the viral video clips, the young guy can be seen breaking down in tears and showing true gratitude to the young kind guy. He wrote:

“The road from JHB to Tlhabane, Rustenburg (North West) to drop Brother Martin’s Yeezy sneakers and apparel after he was unfairly humiliated over his sneakers.”

The post reads:

@Suzzyclass said:

“@business_malcolm_x More blessings to you friend. We love you & May the good Lord continue guiding & protecting you.”

@Siyanda_Njabulo said:

“How can I get hold of him, I'd like to contribute kwi data yakhe nam.”

@Bindasibusisosabelo said:

“Greatest human being of all time or should I say greatest humanitarian of all times. Thank you so much for being you bhuti wami.”

@Dudlanayena said:

“He was shamed on social media, best to bring back his dignity through the same platform he was embarrassed.”

@PrinceDumazi said:

“Sometimes when you help people you don’t have to bring your phone with you.”

@Moza_Onassis said:

“This needed a phone, this guy was humiliated in public and he has to be lifted up in public and also for many of us it’s a lesson.”

@Mab_Thabang said:

“Him being humiliated was actually a blessing that was rooting for his blessings, the dude who was laughing I'm sure wherever he is ubitter. KaSkipa saMr Price.”

Man embarrassed at groove for wearing fake Air Force shoes, Mzansi defends him: “Childish behaviour”

Looking back at the same story, Briefly News published that an unidentified man was called out at groove for wearing fake Nike Air Force shoes.

South Africans are frustrated on behalf of the man as they feel it was unnecessary to bring the cost of his clothes into the picture. Many locals believe that one should be able to spend their money as they please and if they purchase shoes that are not from an official store, so be it.

A video of the incident was shared on Twitter and has gained over 8 000 views.

The caption of the post did not help the guy at all, it read:

"Bruh went to the groove with a fake Air Force and got busted."

