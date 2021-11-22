There is no denying the fact that dogs are man's best and most loyal animal friends. However, when it comes to getting a pet, everyone has their own set of preferences. Some choose dogs based on their personalities, while others consider the size. If you are looking for one, you may probably want the strongest dog breed in the world that will protect your entire family. See them below!

What is the strongest dog breed? There are certainly benefits in adopting the strongest dog breed ever. These types can pull a sledge loaded with supplies or give the ultimate in canine protection.

Top 20 strongest dog breeds

What makes a dog strong? Strength in canines is estimated differently and does not always relate to the actual sheer size. However, they often go hand-in-hand. Some breeds are common for their incredible ability in weight pulling and are considered unbelievably strong. The list below contains the top 20 list of the world's strongest dog breeds.

1. Tibetan Mastiff

The Tibetan Mastiff is a bear-like dog whose original job was guarding Tibetian temples in the Himalayas. They are watchful and imposing in character. They are sweet and calm towards the family. However, towards strangers, they are highly aggressive. It is regarded as the strongest dog in the world for fighting.

2. German Shepherds

German Shepherds are known for being tough and extremely smart. So, naturally, this makes them a great pick for protection. Still, they are incredibly muscular and athletic, and they can be fearless when the situation dictates.

3. Kangal

The Kangal has a moderately short double coat of fur just above its skin. They are famous for their guarding instincts. However, they can be very loyal, calm, and gentle to their owners, especially children.

4. American Pit Bull Terrier

They are medium-sized canines with short furs. They are famous for their athletic body and great muscles, making them perfect breeds for fighting. They are comparatively brilliant, and they learn commands quickly.

5. Dogo Argentino

Argentinos are white-coated dogs, commonly known as Argentina natives. They have a high lung capacity, enabling them to travel long distances. They also have an athletic and powerful body that provides them with strength.

6. Caucasian Ovcharka

Ovcharkas are muscular dogs from the Caucasus mountain regions, and their solid bones and shorter coat give them a perfect look. Besides, they are very attentive, powerful, and dominant dogs. In addition, they are incredibly loving dogs if appropriately treated.

7. Rottweiler

Rottweilers are incredibly robust, muscular, and large dogs with short double coats. These coats can come in black with rust, mahogany, or tan colouring. They were initially for used security, pulling carts, or herding large animals. It is the strongest dog breed pound for pound.

8. Alaskan Malamute

These are giant dogs with extreme endurance and strength. They are incredibly patient, which makes them great with children, and they also love much attention as they can get. Due to their strong personalities, they are an ideal choice for experienced dog owners who can keep them in control.

9. Saint Bernard

Saint Bernards are known to be wide-headed, powerful, and muscular. Their coats can either be long and silky or short and smooth. They are used in the Swiss mountain ranges to search for those who have been lost from avalanches, and they have no problem digging through snow.

10. Irish Wolfhound

The Wolfhounds are among the tallest dog breeds globally, making them appear very intimidating by their looks and size. However, they are adaptable family companions and are usually patient with kids. Sometimes, they adapt with cats as well.

11. Rhodesian Ridgeback

They derive their name from the distinctive ridge along their back. Their coats are also smooth and short and come in light to red wheaten colours. They are incredibly lean and muscular and make fantastic guard dogs, as they are highly protective of their homes and owners.

12. Siberian Husky

Huskies are muscular and strong dogs with high endurance. These breeds have gold or blue eyes that give them a distinctive appearance similar to wolves. They are bred to pull sledges and can go for miles through thick snow without getting tired.

13. English bulldog

English bulldogs were originally bred to fight with bulls in a sport called baiting. While they have maintained their vigour and strength, they have gradually learned to control their aggression. Do not mistake their small size for their lack of power. It is considered the physically strongest dog breed in the world.

14. Great Dane

Great Danes were initially used for hunting, but they also make affectionate pets. They are gentle, patient, kind, sweet, and playful. They are good with children and also get along with other pets.

15. Bernese Mountain dog

They love the outdoors and crave it to go on long walks and fun activities. Their coat is usually a thick combination of colours, such as white, black, and brown. They have an average lifespan of 6 to 8 years.

16. Newfoundland

Also referred to as Newfs, they are all-purpose dogs known for their gentle and sweet temperament, endurance, and friendly behaviour with children. They are also known for their ability to swim long distances and saving lives in water.

17. Boxer

Boxers are usually devoted and intelligent dogs. Despite being some of the most fearless dogs on the earth, they are loving and more patient. Their coats tend to be very thin and combine lighter colours such as brown and white. They have an average lifespan of 10 to 12 years.

18. Belgian Malinois

Malinois, also referred to as Belgian Shepherd, is a powerful dog that was essentially bred for herding. It is intelligent, witty, and active and has a graceful personality. They make excellent detection and protection dogs and are often used as police dogs. However, they require an ample amount of physical activity.

19. Cane Corso

Known for their alertness and their loyalty towards their owners, Cane Corsos make great guardian dogs. However, they are not an ideal choice for inexperienced dog owners. This is because it takes a lot of consistent and hardcore training to make them adapt to your lifestyle.

20. Tosa Inu

The Tosa Inu is a mix between local breeds and European Bulldogs, Great Danes, and Mastiffs. They were initially bred to be fighting canines. Also called Japanese Mastiff, it is the largest and strongest dog breed in Japan. While they can be family-friendly when properly tamed, many countries have restrictions on this powerful pup.

While the strongest dog breeds in the world can be kept as pets, some need to have strong personalities. Hence, they need more vigorous training than others. So, make sure to consider that, along with the exercise requirements of each breed, to pick the right fit for yourself.

