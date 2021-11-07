Man, 66 Dies After Trying to Protect His Pups From 2 Escaped Pitbull's

A 66-year-old Cape Town man has died following a vicious dog attack

The pitbull terriers reportedly escaped from a locked backyard enclosure before making their way to the man's front gate

The dogs have since been taken by animal control services and an inquest is pending

A 66-year-old man has lost his life following a vicious pitbull attack. According to reports, the incident took place in Durbanville near Cape Town on Friday afternoon.

A 66-year-old man has lost his life following a vicious pit bull attack. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The pitbull terriers had reportedly broken free from a locked enclosure at a home nearby. Officials are unsure about whether or not the gate was tampered with.

Die Burger reports that the terriers made their way down a street before shoving open a gate and attacking two small dogs on the property.

Their owner- the victim- eventually intervened before sustaining severe bites to the face, feet and head. He suffered a heart attack and was declared dead on the scene.

An inquest into the matter is currently under investigation, News 24 reports. The pit bulls have since been detained by the SPCA.

