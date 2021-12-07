Howie Long: net worth, age, children, spouse, health, movies, profiles

Howie Long was a highly versatile player and was able to play all five defensive line positions owing to his physique, stamina, and agility, which distinguished him as a great athlete in the National Football League. He has transferred his football skills into becoming a top-notch sports analyst on the Emmy Award-winning show, FOX NFL Sunday alongside co-host Terry Bradshaw.

Howie Long earned a Super Bowl title in 1983. Photo by Focus on Sport

Source: Getty Images

Is Howie Long a Hall of Famer? The NFL legend achieved his lifelong ambition of earning recognition in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000. Find out more about his many other accomplishments with Briefly.

Howie Long's profile

Full name: Howard Matthew Moses Long

Howard Matthew Moses Long Nickname: Howie

Howie Famous for: in-studio analyst for FOX NFL Sunday

in-studio analyst for FOX NFL Sunday Gender: Male

Male Place of birth: Somerville, Massachusetts

Somerville, Massachusetts Date of birth: 6 January 1960

January 1960 Zodiac: Capricorn

Capricorn Howie Long's age: 61 in 2021

61 in 2021 Current residence: Virginia and Arizona

Virginia and Arizona Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Howie Long's spouse: Diane Addonizio

Diane Addonizio Howie Long's children: Chris, Kyle and Howard

Chris, Kyle and Howard Parents: Howard Long, Sr. and Margaret Kirk

Howard Long, Sr. and Margaret Kirk Howie Long's siblings: Ann Marie (deceased)

Ann Marie (deceased) Howie Long's height: 6’5 ″ (1.96 m)

6’5 ″ (1.96 m) Howie Long's weight: 112 kg (269 lbs)

112 kg (269 lbs) Eye colour: Green

Green Hair colour: Brown

Brown School: University of Villanova

University of Villanova Occupation: Sports analyst, Former NFL player, Actor

Sports analyst, Former NFL player, Actor Position : Defensive end, Defensive lineman (Former)

: Defensive end, Defensive lineman (Former) Howie Long's jersey number: 75

75 Howie Long's net worth: $16 million in 2021

$16 million in 2021 Facebook: HowieLong

HowieLong Howie Long's Twitter: HowieLong

Howie Long was named the 2001 Man of the Year by the Walter Camp Foundation because of his charity work. Photo by Andy Lewis

Source: Getty Images

Biography

Howard Long Sr. and Margaret Kirk raised Howie in Charlestown, Boston, Massachusetts, after relocating from Somerville, where he was born on 6 January 1960.

Howard went to Milford High School in Milford, Massachusetts, before attending Villanova University and earning a bachelor's degree in communications in 1981.

Who is Howie Long's wife?

The gorgeous Diane Addonizio is regarded as the NFL's First Lady. In the mid-1970s, the couple met while attending Villanova University. Soon after they graduated, Howard proposed, and the pair married on 27 June 1982. Diane is a lawyer, entrepreneur, and writer, and she and the football legend have three boys together.

Howard and his wife Diane have been married for nearly four decades. Photo by Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Career

He began his professional career with the Oakland Raiders, who took him in the second round of the 1981 NFL Draft. He went on to play the defensive end with the Oakland Raiders for 13 seasons and was selected to the Pro Bowl on eight occasions throughout his career.

After a 13-year pro-NFL journey, the former Oakland Raiders hero embraced the job of sports analyst for the pregame and half-time live broadcast of FOX NFL, which is regarded as America's No. 1 program show.

He also graced us with his presence on screen, making his debut in acting with In' n Out in 1984 and even playing alongside John Travolta in Broken Arrow in 1996.

Howie Long's movies and TV shows

Fox Football Daily

Malcolm in the Middle

3000 Miles to Graceland

The Road to Graceland

King of the Hill

Dollar for the Dead

Firestorm

Married with Children

That Thing You Do!

Broken Arrow

Beverly Hills, 90210

The Highwayman

In 'n Out

Howie Long trained with smoke jumpers (firefighters who battle forest fires) for his starring role in the 1998 film Firestorm. Photo by Ron Galella

Source: Getty Images

Is Howie Long in the Hall of Fame?

He achieved his lifelong dream on 29 July 2000 when Howie Long's Hall of Fame initiation took place.

Some of his other accomplishments include earning the title of NFL Alumni Defensive Lineman of the Year in 1985 and the NFLPA AFC Defensive Lineman of the Year, which helped him grow in fortune and recognition among football fans around the world.

After retiring from the football field, he went on to win the Sports Emmy Award for Outstanding Studio Analyst in 1997.

Howie Long's highlights

Super Bowl champion (XVIII)

(XVIII) 8× Pro Bowl (1983–1987, 1989, 1992, 1993)

(1983–1987, 1989, 1992, 1993) 3× First-team All-Pro (1983–1985)

(1983–1985) 2× Second-team All-Pro (1986, 1989)

(1986, 1989) NFL Hall of Fame Member (2000)

(2000) NFL Defensive Player of the Year (1985)

(1985) 1980s All-Decade Team of NFL

Fun Fact: Howie Long is the author of "Football for Dummies". Photo by Michael Loccisano

Source: Getty Images

How many of Howie Long's sons play in the NFL?

Chris, the eldest Long son, was born in Santa Monica, California, in 1985 played as an NFL Defensive End who spent his pro career with the St. Louis Rams, New England Patriots, and Philadelphia Eagles.

Kyle, the middle child, was born in 1988 and joined the Chicago Bears as an NFL guard.

Howard Jr., the youngest of the group, was born in 1990 and worked with the Raiders as a player personnel assistant.

Are Howie Long's sons still playing in the NFL? Chris was a formidable linebacker in the NFL well before Howard Jr. was drafted. However, both young men resigned from the league in 2020.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Longwith his father Howie Long, and his brother Kyle Long during the NFC Championship game in 2017. Photo by Andy Lewis

Source: Getty Images

Howie Long's health

Although there have been no official reports, fans are worried about Howard's recent absence from Fox Sports.

All in all, the NFL legend has generally remained in good health, only having one serious injury throughout his career. However, in 1986, he missed out on some time on the field after he had damaged his knee.

The iconic Fox Sundays duo, Terry Bradshaw and Howie Long. Photo by Bryan Steffy

Source: Getty Images

Howie Long may be missing from your screens, but until we receive an official statement, there is no cause for alarm. Hopefully, your favourite sports analyst will be returning to FOX Sundays any day now, alongside Terry Bradshaw to provide you with the facts and funnies during the NFL season.

Source: Briefly.co.za