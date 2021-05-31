Rachel Bradshaw: age, husband, boyfriend 2022, mother, net worth

The name Rachel Bradshaw is widely known among country music lovers. The talented artist has an incredible voice. Besides her music, she is known for singing the National Anthem at the opening of the Seattle Seahawks-Dallas Cowboys match in 2019. Her rendition of the anthem was beautiful, and she wowed many people.

Rachel Bradshaw was born to a celebrity couple. She grew up in the limelight. Today, she is a celebrated country music singer recognised for releasing fantastic music. Read on to learn more about her age, husband, boyfriend, mother, and net worth.

Rachel Bradshaw's bio

Rachel Bradshaw is a gifted musician who gained global attention when she sang the American National Anthem in 2019. She is a member of the band Stella // James.

How old is Rachel Bradshaw?

Rachel Bradshaw's age is 35 years as of 2022. She was born on 13th May 1987, and her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Who is Rachel Bradshaw's mother?

The name of the singer's mother is Charlotte Hopkins. Hopkins is a respected family lawyer and author. She was previously to Terry, a former professional football player, with whom she had two daughters.

The singer's sister's name is Erin. Erin was born in 1989, making her two years younger than the singer. She also has a half-sister named Lacey.

Nationality and residence

The country singer's nationality is American, and her ethnicity is White. She was born and raised in Dallas, Texas, United States of America, and is now based in Nashville, Tennessee, United States of America.

Educational background

The musician went to Grapevine High School. She then joined Belmont University, a private institution based in Nashville, Tennessee.

Career

After graduating from college, the singer started her music career. She signed to the music group called Ten Ten. Today, she is a member of the band Stella//James. The band is based in Nashville, Tennessee and is made of three members.

The band has released several original singles. She has also released singles as a solo artist. These include If I Needed You, Painkiller, Wild Horse, Jack of All Trades, Smoke & Mirrors, Dear, and What Makes Christmas.

In addition to music, the singer has a thriving real estate career. In 2020, she starred in a reality television series, The Bradshaw Bunch. She and her family members starred in the show that started airing in 2020.

Besides music, the singer is also a brand ambassador for HOTWORX. HOTWORX is an infrared fitness studio business that offers hot yoga and hot core sessions.

What is Rachel Bradshaw's net worth?

There is no official communication about the singer's net worth. However, it is estimated to be between $1 and $5 million.

Did Rachel Bradshaw remarry?

The singer is yet to get married again. She was previously married to Rob Bironas, a professional football player signed with the Tennessee Titans. She and Rob wedded on 24th June 2014 and went on their honeymoon to Italy.

In a sad turn of events, Rob passed away on 20th September that year, just three months after the wedding. He was involved in a fatal road accident in Nashville, Tennessee.

Is Rachel Bradshaw engaged?

The musician is not engaged. A couple of years back, she was in a relationship with Dustin Hughes. Dustin appeared on her family television show, and the two appeared to be deeply in love.

Although it was rumoured the two were engaged, they were not. The two parted ways after Dustin allegedly cheated and got another woman pregnant.

Is Rachel Bradshaw in a relationship?

Who is Rachel Bradshaw dating? The musician is rumoured to be dating fellow country singer, Matt Stell. Although it is believed that Stell is Rachel Bradshaw's boyfriend, she is yet to confirm his name.

When giving an update about her love life, the singer said she was dating but did not disclose her man's name. She said that she was no longer single and she started dating him after her reality television show stopped filming.

Are Rachel Bradshaw and Matt still together? It is believed that the two are together.

Surgery and fitness

The musician is a fitness enthusiast who practices hot yoga. She was diagnosed with Scoliosis, a condition she described as extremely painful.

A while back, she underwent back surgery that rendered her unable to engage in physically demanding exercises. During the procedure, she got two titanium rods and forty screws fitted on her back.

However, that did not stop her from creating a fitness routine. She started going to hot yoga. Today, her fitness regime features 30 minutes of hot yoga and 15 minutes of high-intensity interval training. She also consumes healthy meals and has been gluten-free for years.

Height and weight

The country musician is 5' 4" or 162 centimetres tall, and she weighs about 121 pounds or 55 kilogrammes. Her bust, waist, and hip measurements in inches are 33-26-35.

She has blonde hair and brown eyes, and she wears size 5 shoes in US sizes.

Quick facts about Rachel Bradshaw

She is 35 years old as of 2022.

She is a hot yoga and fitness enthusiast.

She was previously married to Rob Bironas, who passed away in September 2014.

Her mother, Charlotte Hopkins, was her dad's third spouse.

She has a sister named Erin and a half-sister named Lacey.

Her rendition of the American National Anthem made her famous.

Rachel Bradshaw is a talented county singer best known for singing a beautiful rendition of the American National Anthem in 2019. Her music career is thriving, and her fan base has been growing steadily in recent years.

