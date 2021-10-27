Esme Creed-Miles: age, boyfriend, height, movies, TV shows, interview, worth

Esme Creed-Miles reclaimed her spot in the lucrative acting industry by starring as Hanna in Hanna, the Amazon series. The British actor was born to parents who adored acting, and she did not have an isolated upbringing as brought out in the TV series. Her biography addresses the most asked questions about her life and how she landed the role.

It is a no-brainer that Esme Creed-Miles would venture into acting and have an admirable career at a young age. She was born to the famous Samantha Morton and Charlie Creed-Miles.

Esme Creed-Miles' profile summary

Full name: Esmé Creed-Miles

Esmé Creed-Miles Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 5th February 2000

5th February 2000 Age: 21

21 Day of birth: Saturday

Saturday Place of birth: London, England, United Kingdom

London, England, United Kingdom Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Residence: London, England, United Kingdom

London, England, United Kingdom Religion: Christianity

Christianity Languages: English, French

English, French Nationality: British

British Ethnicity: English.

English. Complexion: White

White Height: 165 cm

165 cm Weight in kg: 55 kg

55 kg Weight in pounds: 121 lbs

121 lbs Eye colour: Blue

Blue Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Shoe size: 6 (UK)

6 (UK) Dress size: 4 (US)

4 (US) Figure measurements: 30A-23-31

30A-23-31 Figure type: Banana

Banana Body type: Slim

Slim Father: Charlie Creed-Miles

Charlie Creed-Miles Mother: Samantha Morton (Actress/ Director; Samantha Jane Morton)

Samantha Morton (Actress/ Director; Samantha Jane Morton) Uncle: Beothe Marcus (Maternal; Royal Marine)

Beothe Marcus (Maternal; Royal Marine) Grandfather: Peter Morton (Maternal)

Peter Morton (Maternal) Grandmother: Pamela Morton (Maternal)

Pamela Morton (Maternal) Aunt: Penny (Maternal)

Penny (Maternal) Relatives: Daniel Morton (Mother's cousin), Harry Holm (Her mother's boyfriend)

Daniel Morton (Mother's cousin), Harry Holm (Her mother's boyfriend) Half brother: Theodore Holm

Theodore Holm Half bister: Edie Holm

Edie Holm Profession: Actress

Actress Active since: 2007

2007 Debut movie: Mister Lonely

Debut series: Hanna

Esme Creed-Miles' Instagram: esme_creedmiles

esme_creedmiles YouTube channel: Esmé Creed-Miles

Esme Creed-Miles' biography

Esme Creed-Miles is famous for featuring in Hanna as Hanna. In the series, she grows up in isolated circumstances, and her father protects her at all costs. However, when he is captured, Hanna has to defend herself. Her prowess when she pulls her lines in a German accent always has a way of getting to her fans. Read on for more details about her.

Esme Creed-Miles' age

How old is the actress Esme Creed-Miles? She was born on 5th February 2000 to Charlie Creed-Miles, an actor, director and scriptwriter famous for his role in The Fifth Element. Her mother is Samantha Morton, an actress and director famous for her role in The Walking Dead. As of October 2021, she is twenty-one years old.

What ethnicity is Esme Creed-Miles?

Esme was born to English parents who draw their roots in Nottingham, England. Therefore, she is English.

Family

Who is Esme Creed-Miles' mother? Esme is the eldest of her mother's children. She was born after her parents' short relationship, although they did not end up getting married. She has other siblings, Edie Holm and Theodore Holm. Her mother is an award-winning actress.

Esme Creed-Miles' boyfriend

Esme is a very private person and has not confirmed any details about her sexual relationships. Furthermore, she has not attended any public functions in the company of a man whom people would insinuate she is dating. She has not posted anything on her social media accounts that implies that she is in a relationship.

Esme Creed-Miles' movies and TV shows

Esme ventured into acting in 2007 when she landed her role as little Shirley Temple in Mister Lovely. By then, she was only seven years old and had not gone through any formal training in acting. Her next acting role was in 2017, when she played Young Alice in Dark River.

These are the roles she has played in movies and TV shows:

Sister Stevie in Undercliffe

Pogo in Pond Life

Jamie in Jamie

Mia in Sudden Light

Hanna in Hanna

Esme Creed-Miles' interview

During an interview, Esme revealed how she landed the lead role in Hanna. She confirmed how she had auditioned for roles in other films before she was selected to star in the TV show. She also mentioned how she spent hours training in martial arts in preparation for the fight scenes in Hanna.

Starring in Hanna changed her view about life, gender and sexuality. In the series, Hanna's restricted life and upbringing make her unique compared with other women in real life. Playing the role helped her redefine her femininity and what being a woman means to her. The role also helped her understand the impact that societal pressure has on young women and girls.

Esme Creed-Miles' height

Esme weighs 55 kg and is 5 feet 5 inches tall. She has gorgeous dark brown hair and pretty green eyes. She also has a banana body type.

Esme Creed-Miles' net worth

What is Esme Creed-net Miles's worth? Sources claim that her worth is approximately $1.5 million. She allegedly made this fortune from acting and social media influencing.

Frequently asked questions

Apart from the details mentioned above, the answers to these questions explain Creed's personality better. You will be shocked by the many assumptions you have made about her and her career. The details will also make you appreciate her acting skills even more.

How many languages does Esme Creed-Miles speak?

In Hanna, the British actor speaks English in a German accent. Esme Creed Miles speaks French and English fluently. It is unclear whether Esme speaks German as well.

Where does Esme Creed-Miles live?

The talented actress lives in London, United Kingdom. She was born in the United Kingdom, although she travelled out of the country for her movie shoots.

Esme Creed-Miles is at the peak of her career at such a tender age. She has a long way to go and big shoes to fit since her parents set the pace.

