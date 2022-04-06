Who is Emily Elizabeth? Age, boyfriend, height, TikTok, profiles, net worth

It is hard to evade the public eye while in the media industry. The situation is no different for Emily Elizabeth. But, who is Emily Elizabeth? Emily is a celebrated American model and social media influencer. When did she start her career? What is her age? Does she have a boyfriend? Get this and much more here!

How old is Emily Elizabeth? She was born on May 6, 1998. Thus, Emily Elizabeth's age is 23 years. She rose to fame as a model for numerous brands such as Ignite Swimwear & Activewear, Fashion Nova, etc. Besides, she is also a model for several top fashion magazines. This article has everything you would love to know about model Emily Elizabeth.

Emily Elizabeth's profile and bio

Full name : Emily Elizabeth

: Emily Elizabeth Date of birth : May 6, 1998

: May 6, 1998 Age: 23 years

23 years Place of birth : California, USA

: California, USA Currently living: New York, USA

New York, USA Ethnicity: White Caucasian

White Caucasian Nationality : American

: American Occupation : Instagram influencer, fashion model, and content creator

: Instagram influencer, fashion model, and content creator Height : 5'6

: 5'6 Weight : 55kg

: 55kg Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour : Blonde

: Blonde Father: Mark Howard

Mark Howard Mother : Journey Howard

: Journey Howard Sun Sign : Taurus

: Taurus Marital statu s: Engaged

s: Engaged Boyfriend : Garrett Toten

: Garrett Toten Religion : Christian

: Christian Emily Elizabeth Instagram : @emmilyelizabethh

: @emmilyelizabethh Emily Elizabeth Twitter : @emillyy98

: @emillyy98 Emily Elizabeth YouTube : Emily Elizabeth

: Emily Elizabeth Emily Elizabeth TikTok: @emmilyelizabethh

Early life

The fashion model was born and raised in California, United States. Her zodiac sign is Taurus. While growing up, she always wanted to be a fashion model. Her dream was to work with the best in the fashion industry.

However, the journey was not easy for her. She started uploading her photos on Instagram, gaining followers day by day.

Education

Before graduating from a private college, she attended a local school in her hometown. She remained a bright student at school and participated in many talent competitions, especially modelling.

Family

What is Emily Elizabeth's surname? She has not revealed much about her siblings and background. However, her mother's name is Journey Howard, and her father is Mark Howard. Therefore, Emily Elizabeth's last name is Howard. Her parents have been very supportive throughout her career journey.

Emily Elizabeth's boyfriend

She is in a relationship with Garret Totten. Her followers believe that they make the best couple.

Totten proposed to her for marriage, and she gladly said yes. They are engaged as of March 2022 and planning to get married soon. However, details about their marriage plans are not yet public.

Emily Elizabeth's career

She started posting her content on Instagram in 2017, with her first image being posted on February 5, 2017. Her photos went viral within no time, creating her instant followers.

When she was building up her Instagram career, she was fortunate to work with Fashion Nova, one of the leading fashion companies in the United States. The opportunity made her dreams come true and opened more doors for her. She is now based in New York.

Emily Elizabeth's OnlyFans

Apart from modelling, she is also active on OnlyFans. She uses her social media platforms to promote beauty and fashion products and charges money for the content she provides to her subscribers.

Emily Elizabeth's YouTube

She is also a famous YouTuber, starting her channel in December 2012. She mainly uploads fashion related videos. Currently, she has more than 6.39k subscribers. Follow her and get to see her sizzling videos.

Body measurements

She has a perfect body, and she keeps herself fit by following a healthy and strict diet. Besides, she has a regular workout routine that she observes to maintain that adorable body shape. Emily Elizabeth's height is 5 feet 6 inches. Her weight is approximately 55 kg, and she has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Lesser known facts about Emily Elizabeth

She is a big foodie and loves to eat different types of food.

She is an avid dog lover and also has a pet dog.

She loves to explore new things, and she travels a lot.

She prefers summer over winter. In summer, she can comfortably swim and enjoy the beach.

Since childhood, she has wanted to be a fashion model.

Her very first post went live on February 5, 2017.

She has worked with a Bathing Suit Company named Boutine.

She helped many leading fashion brands to promote their products on her social media platforms, giving her immense success.

Her favourite place is Disney Land.

Emily Elizabeth's net worth

Emily has a net worth estimated at $1.5 million. She charges a decent amount on sponsorship deals and brand endorsements. Most of her income comes from her modelling photoshoots, brand deals, magazine cover photoshoots, etc. Nevertheless, she makes enough to lead a lavish lifestyle. She considers herself a successful personality at her age, which is impressive.

Above is everything you would love to know about Emily Elizabeth. She is a famous Instagram influencer, digital content creator, fashion model, and media personality who is based in the United States of America.

