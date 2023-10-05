Was Perry Mason married? Raymond was a Canadian-American actor known for his prolific career in film and television. Burr is perhaps best remembered for his iconic role as Perry Mason, a fictional defence attorney, in the television series Perry Mason. Besides his successful career, he maintained a private life, and fans have been curious about Raymond Burr's partner and his sexuality.

Personal challenges marked Burr's early life, but he overcame them to become a successful and renowned actor in film and television, leaving a lasting legacy in the entertainment industry. His portrayal of Perry Mason and Ironside in the long-running TV series cemented his place in television history. So, who was Raymond Burr's partner?

Is Raymond Burr still alive?

Raymond Burr, whose real name is Raymond William Stacy Burr, was born on May 21, 1917, in New Westminster, British Columbia, Canada. He passed away on September 12, 1993, in Healdsburg, California, USA, aged 76 years, after a battle with kidney cancer. He was the son of William Johnston Burr, a hardware salesman, and Minerva Annette Smith Burr.

Burr had a difficult childhood marked by tragedy. His parents divorced when he was young, and his mother moved to California with him and his younger brother. When he was six, his mother passed away, leaving Burr and his brother to be raised by relatives.

Raymond Burr's relationships

Burr married actress Isabella Ward on January 10, 1948. They were married shortly before Raymond began work on the 1948 film noir Pitfall. The couple co-starred in Burr's first Playhouse production, Quiet Wedding. Their marriage ended within months, and they divorced in 1952. After that, Burr was never married again.

Who was Perry Mason's gay lover?

Raymond Burr was very secretive about his sexuality. He also did not reveal whether he was a homosexual during his lifetime. However, it was reported upon his death that he was in a relationship with Robert Benevides from 1960 to 1993. Perry Mason's gay partner was an actor and Korean War veteran. They met in 1960 and continued living together until Burr died.

Burr and Robert maintained their relationship a secret because Burr, a massive star in classic TV, could not risk coming out as gay in less-accepting times in Hollywood.

Burr and Robert lived together on a vast property in Sonoma County, California. When he died on September 12, 1993, he left his entire $32 million estate to Benevides.

Raymond Burr's career

Burr had a diverse and successful film and television career spanning several decades. Here are some key highlights of his career:

Early film career

Burr's film career began in the late 1940s. He appeared in various films during the 1950s, including:

Films

1951: A Place in the Sun

1949: Bride of Vengeance

1954: Rear Window

1947: Code of the West

1948: Pitfall

1951: Secrets of Monte Carlo

1951: A Place in the Sun

1951: His Kind of Woman

1953: The Blue Gardenia

1951: The Blue Veil

1953: Fort Vengeance

1953: The Bandits of Corsica

Television shows

1957-1966: Perry Mason

1967-1975: Ironside

1977: Kingston: Confidential

1978: The Jordan Chance

1978-1979: Centennial

1980: The Curse of King Tut's Tomb

1993: The Return of Ironside

Radio work

Before his television career took off, Burr worked in radio. He was the voice of various radio characters and was present in audio entertainment.

In addition to acting, Raymond owned an orchid business and had a vineyard. He was a collector of wines and art and was fond of cooking.

Philanthropy

Raymond was a well-known philanthropist. He was known for sharing his vast wealth with friends and also gave enormous sums to charity groups.

Did Barbara Hale have a relationship with Raymond Burr?

Barbara Hale was an American actress best known for her role as Della Street in the popular television series Perry Mason. She was born on April 18, 1922, and passed away on January 26, 2017, at 94.

Barbara Hale and Raymond Burr had a close professional relationship due to their roles as Della Street and Perry Mason, respectively, in the Perry Mason television series and its related TV movies. However, no verified evidence suggests their relationship went beyond professional friendship.

Did Barbara Hale ever marry?

Yes, Barbara Hale was married to actor Bill Williams, whose real name is William Katt Sr. The couple tied the knot in 1946 and remained married until Bill Williams's passing in 1992.

Who did Raymond Burr have a child with?

Raymond Burr did not have any biological children during his lifetime. He was known to be a private individual in his personal life, and there is no public record of him having biological children.

Above is everything about Raymond Burr's partner, early life, and career. His career was marked by his ability to portray various characters, from the heroic and brilliant Perry Mason to more complex and sometimes villainous roles. He became a respected and beloved figure in the entertainment world, leaving a lasting legacy for his contributions to film and television.

