An officer from the Tshwane Metro Police Department, accused of sexually assaulting a woman seeking assistance, was granted R1,000 bail

The 39-year-old allegedly offered to help the woman but instead took her home and reportedly violated her.

Many netizens were shocked and saddened by the TMPD officer’s actions, with some calling for answers

A TMPD officer accused of sexually assaulting a woman seeking help was out on R1,000 bail. Images: Stock Images.

A Tshwane Metro Police officer accused of sexually assaulting a woman seeking refuge is out on R1,000 bail.

Metro cop targets woman seeking help

The 39-year-old appeared in Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on 30 April 2024.

It's alleged that a woman travelling from Mpumalanga to Pretoria went to the Tshwane Metro Police Department after she could not reach her boyfriend, who was supposed to fetch her from the bus stop.

According to IOL, the suspect informed the victim that TMPD would not assist her and offered the woman accommodation, adding that he would help her the following day.

IPID told The Citizen that the victim managed to escape the suspect’s home after he raped her. The woman reportedly asked for help from a security officer who called the police.

Citizens weigh in

The actions of the officer took aback many netizens.

@MonwabisiKete asked:

“Who is heading Tshwane Metro? Can they provide answers?”

@manv_sk speculated:

“I think our government or SAPS hires more criminals than real people who are looking for the job ”

@Vanquis08391474 said:

“No, no, no, no, I give up.”

@freedomtoday99 pointed out:

“Not the first time it happened, will not be the last time it happens.”

@tngobz questioned:

“Yet the death penalty is abhorrent, inhumane and unconstitutional huh?”

