TVET colleges in the country are ecstatic that an artisan academy has been launched in the Free State province

the academy is expected to accept students nationwide and will produce 30,000 artisans within six years

South Africans had mixed feelings about the announcement; some were happy, but others were not excited

TVET colleges got a boost as a new academy for artisans was launched. Images: Goodboy Picture Company and RgStudio

Source: Getty Images

BLOEMFONTEIN– The Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges in South Africa are excited after the National Artisan Development Academy Centre launch in Bloemfontein, Free State. The centre is hoping to produce at least 30,000 artisans by 2030.

New artisan academy launched

According to SABC News, the centre was unveiled at the Motheo TVET College in Bloemfontein and has partnered with private companies from sectors like retail, manufacturing and the motor industry.

The centre will offer 13 vocational qualifications. Director-Generation of the Higher Education Department, Dr Nkosinathi Sishi, said that the centre will create more learning opportunities for the country. He added that this is a commitment to build more institutions of the exact nature.

Netizens shared mixed feelings

Neitzens on Facebook discussed the launch of the new academy.

Clifford Smith said:

"An apprenticeship program is the best. Then afterwards, one must get a diploma in mechanical engineering, civil engineering, or even a degree. I've been through that and paid for my studies while working. I'm now a chief engineer on one of the biggest container ships sailing the oceans for a big shipping company."

Vusi Mapholoba:

"It's all the same. they won't be employed."

Jean KaMu:

"Ministers' kids must go there."

Masha Aron Lekoba asked:

"So, is it true that from next year, we will no longer have a trimester?"

