The Zwelitsha Magistrate’s Court has granted Eastern Cape Health Department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo R30,000 bail

Kupelo allegedly submitted a falsely certified Matric certificate when he applied for his Deputy Director of Communications position in 2002

He was suspended for the same issue in 2022; however, the Department's Disciplinary Committee cleared him.

Eastern Cape Health Department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo was granted R30,000 bail in his alleged fraudulent Matric certificate case. Images: X/@NalaThokozane and Getty Images/Stock Image

The Eastern Cape’s Health department spokesperson is out on bail of R30,000.

Health spokesperson Kupelo arrested

The Hawks arrested Sizwe Kupelo for allegedly submitting a falsely certified Matric certificate.

According to SowetanLIVE, Kupelo sent in the document when applying for the Deputy Director of Communications position in 2002.

A New24 report found that in 2022, Kupelo was suspended for allegedly submitting a fraudulent matric certificate; however, the Department's Disciplinary Committee cleared him.

Kupelo appeared in the Zwelitsha Magistrate’s Court on 24 April 2024.

He was charged with fraud and forgery, and his next court appearance has been set for 30 April 2024 at the regional court.

Citizens react to Kupelo’s arrest

Some netizens were confused by the charge, while others blasted Kupelo for his actions.

@Ishshah_B said:

“Disgusting human! Looking down on nurses while he was underqualified to be overseeing them while stealing their hard-earned cash!”

@TaSbu_ asked:

“What's a falsely certified copy? Is it like when I certify my copies without having the original? Because I'm also guilty then.”

@dasisira questioned:

“Is this a delayed April fool joke? Where are the people who studied matric with him? Did he pass?”

@UNtlatywa added:

“Role model: Oscar Mabuyane. Kusebubhanxeni eEC. [EC is full of stupidity]”

@SFezile_ commented:

“Well Amen "Kupelo claims to have an honorary doctorate from Trinity International Bible University."

