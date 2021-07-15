Haibo: CEO Suspended After Being Arrested for Allegedly Looting in Durban

The CEO of Ubuntu Wealth Management, Qhawe Sithole, has been arrested for allegedly being involved in the looting in Durban

His alleged actions were roundly condemned on social media, a person who knows him personally called him out for it

Social media users took to the internet to discuss the matter and asked what a CEO had to gain from looting

The CEO of Ubuntu Wealth Management, Qhawe Sithole, has been arrested by police for allegedly looting in Durban.

He was found in possession of booze, a washing machine, a barstool and braai related equipment. As a result, the company has suspended the CEO with immediate effect according to IOL.

Qhawe Sithole was arrested for allegedly taking part in the looting and unrest in Durban. Photo credit: @van_peeblez

Ubuntu Wealth Management offers financial services such as wealth planning, investment advice, asset management and other financial services.

News365 reported that his friend Michael Hay called him out for his actions. He hauled him over the coals and called him a disgrace to his former elite private school, Hilton College, and the FSCA South Africa.

Social media users were not amused and took to the internet in anger

@SihleMlambo_:

"EISH: A CEO who was called out for looting a washing machine, a bar stool, alcohol and braai accessories has been suspended. For some perspective, he is also a former Hilton College pupil - South Africa's most expensive school. People are hungry?"

@RefilweI:

They're don't seem poor by any stretch of the imagination. I've read about Qhawe Sithole. A whole CEO from a privileged background..... What the hell is wrong with us?"

@DrumChronicles:

"#SouthAfrica crumbling economy - Qhawe Sithole founder and chief executive of Pretoria-based Ubuntu Wealth Management arrested for looting a washing machine, a bar stool, alcohol and other BBQ accessories - Sithole was arrested by the police in uMhlanga Durban earlier this week."

