Mzansi Reacts to a Video of Man Playing Bagpipes Sound in Umhlanga, Durban

While many people are fearing for their lives due to the violent protests, one guy decided to rock up with his bagpipes music around Durban

A video has found its way to the internet, many find the man playing the bagpipes funny, but some can’t find see it that way after losing their livelihoods and valuables

Posted by Vusi Thembekwayo on Facebook, the man is seen walking up and down on the street as the community members patrol the area

A video of Umhlanga residents coming together to unite against violence and looting has come to the attention of Facebook users. Many have appreciated the move, saying Mzansi people are unique.

As the members of the community gather to close down the road and ensure there are no intruders, one guy appears walking up and down on the street playing the bagpipes.

One of the persons who commented, the sound famously originates from Scotland as a tool to strike fear into the enemy. According to Vusi Thembekwayo, he says Mzansi is one of the best countries in the world and he jokingly said he is waiting for the brave to respond to the sound.

The post reads:

@Robert Ross said:

“The bagpipes were used to encourage the Scots into battles and strike fear into the enemies. Usually, because there was some headcase marching up and downplaying them when the battle is going on round about him. There to bring everyone together when needed most. Well done that man!”

@Doreen Stillwell said:

“You have to love South Africans...we are a unique people.”

@Vasilis Karvelas said:

“I lost everything to this, as did the 10 families I have employed for 12 years, it's hard to find any humour in this situation.”

@Sonia Mills said:

“The Bagpipes get right into the spirit of man yes a Call to Arms powerful stuff, let’s hear more Bagpipes a call to South Africans to stand up and be counted.”

@Richard Mangold said:

“We have an amazing country, we won't let it go without a fight..”

@Beehna Mohan-Krishna said:

“Lately bagpipes have been used a lot for funerals... guy is probably saying rip Durban.”

@Peter Maphaha said:

“I wouldn't trade this beautiful country with anything else, I'm a proudly South African and we will rise again and reclaim our rainbow nation status.”

@Joshua Matsaung said:

“Someone please ask this oke to play Amazing Grace. The country needs that right now.”

@Colette Van Dyk said:

“The bagpipes are a call to arms... used as an instrument of war, to inspire warriors in their battles. So, very appropriate.”

