After dropping his much-anticipated single Phendula on 13 June, Vusi Nova is the man of the moment.

The song has had its fair share of headlines since it dropped on several digital platforms.

Vusi Nova dropped his much-anticipated single Phendula.

Source: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, the star shared the news of his new single Phendula and said:

"When Love Hurts, Vusi Nova Answers with Phendula.”

Thanks to his huge social media following, the post has gained several comments and reactions since it dropped online.

Against the post, fans quickly gave the single a nod, while others noted that his flair makes him stand out above the rest.

The song is already charting well, with fans convinced that it is a balm for anyone nursing a broken heart.

According to Entertainment SA, Phendula delves into the emotional rollercoaster of being in love, heartbreaks, and the pain that comes with all the drama of love.

This is Vusi Nova’s second project this year after dropping Okuncinci. With the recent song, the star seems to pick up where he left off last year.

In 2024, Vusi Nova dropped and collaborated with other stars in several music projects.

Inside Vusi Nova’s music journey

With an illustrious career spanning years, Vusi Nova has become a star in his own right.

He has dropped a string of hits and has collaborated with some of the biggest acts in the South African music industry.

In addition, Vusi Nova has headlined several shows worldwide, cementing his status as one of the best Afro-soul stars in the industry.

Like those before him, Vusi Nova started singing at a younger age and got his big break at 14.

In 2009, he released his first album, Ndimfumene, with EMI Records. Since then, he has remained relevant and proven to be a jack of all trades.

Vusi Nova was spotted out and about. Image: vusinova1

Source: Instagram

At the time, he had several record labels in the works with Muthaland Entertainment working on his debut studio album.

Since then, he has remained relevant and proved to be a jack of all trades. The star has also had his fair share of big wins on small screens.

Vusi Nova has been involved in several productions, and his reality show is one of the biggest projects he has starred in.

Despite his big wins, the star has had his fair share of bad headlines. He often makes headlines when he misses gigs.

Last year, he had to refund the full payment of a paid gig he had missed.

He noted that he had an accident on his way to the Eastern Cape, which caused delays and caused him to miss his gig.

Vusi Nova sparks buzz with photo of unknown woman

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Vusi Nova set social media abuzz against the backdrop of his now-viral photos.

The photos have since sparked dating rumours with the star, yet the trending photos have yet to be addressed.

