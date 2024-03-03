Vusi Nova's reality show on SABC 1 set off with its first episode, and fans eagerly tuned in to watch

The reality TV star had many people interested as they reacted to the premier on the socials, with many taking to Twitter to share their reactions

Netizens were touched to see details about Vusi Nova's life on their TV screens and were eager for more

Vuso Nova's TV show premiered on SABC 1 and got attention from people on social media. Vusi Nova: Unprovoked gave people their first peek into his life.

Vusi Nova’s show on SABC 1 had its first episode left many touched. Image: Gallo Images

The reality TV show is meant to expose details about Vusi Nova's trials and tribulations. The first episode was a hit with fans.

Vusi Nova: Unprovoked has good start

The first episode of watching Vusi Nova: Unprovoked was trending on Twitter. SABC 1 shared the announcement about the show's first episode.

Many people got a sense of what a tough time he has gone through. The first episode also included the star having a funeral for his dog.

Vusi Nova fans discuss reality show

Many people were amazed that Vusi Nova had a funeral for his dog. Others were more inspired by the episode, which details the challenges that Vusi has faced.

@Nkulunkulukazi said:

"I've learned to never give up no matter how hard life can come at you from today's episode on #VusiNovaUnprovoked."

@kelow_C commented:

"Lol bathong funeral for inja kodwa @vusinova_ but I get it."

@NgwanaMopedi1 replied:

"We will never get it chomi akere ha rena chelete. #VusiNovaUnprovoked."

@Nkulunkulukazi added:

"One thing about Vusi, he is a fighter. #VusiNovaUnprovoked I also want to salute the people in his life that rides hard for him."

@NgwanaMopedi1 was touched:

"Vusi has been through a lot shame, he definitely needs therapy #VusiNovaUnprovoked."

@Sifisov1 felt for Vusi:

"One thing about being famous is that you must have energy for people even when life is not kind to you. Vusi is an example of this #VusiNovaUnprovoked"

@Kgothatso___ said:

"I'm really hooked on this one #VusiNovaUnprovoked I can't wait for the next episode."

@AsekaNdaba agreed"

"He has really suffered in his life, so much loss and pain. But this. Man is still standing."

Vusi Nova receives special gift from Zahara's family

Briefly news previously recorded that Zahara's family did a selfless thing in honour of the late singer. After her passing, the Mkutukana family gifted the singer's guitar collection to her friend, Vusi Nova, saying they knew she would have wanted him to have them.

Just over a month after her tragic passing, it seems Zahara's family has begun distributing her belongings among her loved ones, and Vusi Nova wasn't left behind.

Seeing just how close they were, Zahara's family thought of gifting him a special piece of her: her guitars.

