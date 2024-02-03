Vusi Nova shared his plans for 2024, which include new music and the start of his reality show on SABC 1

The TV personality and musician is known as a musician and is close friends with Somizi Mhlongo

Now Vusi Nova will get his opportunity to shine on a show all about him and with a new album that includes something special l for the late Zahara

Vusi Nova has a lot in store for 2024. The media personality opened up about his plans for TV and the music.

Vusi Nova announced his reality show 'Vusi Unprovoked' due on SABC 1 and that album will have a song for the late Zahara. Image: @vusinova1 / @zaharasa

Source: Instagram

Many people know Vusi Nova as Somizi Mhlongo's friend. The reality TV star will spread his wings by getting new projects on TV and in the music studio.

Vusi Nova confirms SABC 1 reality TV show

According to TimesLIVE, Vusi Nova Vusi Nova will start his reality show. The show is titled Vusi Nova Unprovoked, and will air on 2 March 2024 on SABC 1.

The show will focus on his life while on stage. There will be appearances from other celebrities, including Somizi Mhlongo, Moshe Ndiki, Mihlali Ndamase and musicians from his record label.

Zahara to get tribute from Vusi Nova

For music, Vusi Nova said that his album called Full Circle is ready to release. He said that fans can expect a song dedicated to Zahara, who passed away on 11th December 2023.

Vusi I said the song is emotional, and he hopes that people will be able to feed it. He said:

“There is a song I did called Zahara; it's one of those songs that will send people into tears because I'm pouring out what I was feeling.”

The musician was greatly affected by her passing. He said that he and the singer's family are closer than ever, and they gifted him with her guitars.

SA excited by Vusi Nova career plans

Online users were fascinated by what Vusi has in store. Many people commented raving about him.

Read what people had to say below:

vanessatloubatla's admitted:

"I cannot wait to watch this, so excited for you honey."

andie_mcasa wrote:

"Woooow! Congratulations Vusie."

mahashatkm commented:

"Wow,congratulations, Vusi."

bongapercy said:

"Finally! Can’t wait!"

blaqboi_kiidd added:

"Been waiting for this FINALLY. Kodwa ukude uMarch kaloku andkwaz ulinda!"

Source: Briefly News