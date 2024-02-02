One foodie posted a TikTok video enjoying a traditional delicacy he bought at a taxi rank in Richards Bay

The man in KwaZulu Natal wanted more people to try and taste the food that he bought from local vendors, so he made a video

The man who tried the food was of European descent, and he was speaking fluent Zulu while tasting the food

A man in a TikTok video could not wait to eat. The guy wanted to taste the street food and gave a full review, speaking isiZulu.

A TikTok video shows a man's Zulu food review for shep head from a taxi rank. Image: Getty Images / @Yonca60 / TikTok / @bangibiza_umagwaza

Many people were fascinated by the white man speaking isiZulu. There were hundreds of comments from people who were amused.

Man in TikTok video enjoys taxi rank food

A guy @bangibiza_umagwaza, in a TikTok video, showed people his meal. He got food from a taxi rank and did not regret his purchase.

The video was a hit because he spoke isiZulu while eating sheep's head, aka inhloko. Watch the video below:

South Africans amused by food review

Many people thought that the man made a great video. Online users were convinced to try out his recommended food.

Read what people had to say below:

with all due respect said:

"Richards bay nhloko, I challenge any town in KZN except jozini when it comes kwi nhloko."

chura commented:

"Are you sure ukuthi you are white ndoda? Ain't no way."

WessyJ08 wrote:

"It was definitely the "AWEH MA" for me. Love this.

mlungisigzondi added:

"I taught my white colleague inhloko he can't go a week without it anymore."

Chanté remarked:

"Once I saw the complimentary toothpicks I knew it slapped."

