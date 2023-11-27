Two American men decided to review South African snacks in a TikTok video that has gone viral

@_.pieter_ shared them eating Fizzers, Lunchbars, Simba chips, Ouma Rusks and more, with some funny commentary

Mzansi people had a good laugh at the way they tried to pronounce Ouma and gave them some tips on snacks

A TikTok video showing two American men trying out some of South Africa's beloved delights has gone viral. Seeing foreigners react to snacks that are normal to us had people howling.

These two American men ate some South African snacks in a TikTok video, and their reactions were golden. (Image: @_.pieter_)

Source: TikTok

Thinking that someone out there has never tasted a Simba chip is just a wild thought to the people of South Africa.

American men try South African snacks

A TikTok video shared by @_.pieter_ showed two American men trying some snacks that are every day for most Mzansi people.

They tried things like Fizzers, Lunchbars, Simba chips, Ouma Rusks and more. The one thing they were not a fan of was the Beacon Jelly Tots Flavoured White Chocolate, but the Lunchbar took centre stage.

Take a look:

Mzansi has a chuckle at the review

South African citizens took to the comments to give the men some insight on things they were confused about, as well as laughing at their reactions. The way they tried to pronounce Ouma had people screaming with laughter.

Read some of the comments:

ur_high_niss gave some tips:

“I'm from South Africa but would not vote for the jelly tot chocolate bar! You need to try speckled eggs. Ouma Rusks must be dipped in coffee.”

Mjithasokhela was heartbroken:

“They just rated eet sum mor a 6ayyy.”

@NotMota✝️ hyped Mzansi:

“I'm from South Africa, and the chocolate slaps”

Lakota was shook:

“Are you telling me that America doesn’t have Simba chipswhere is your childhood?”

ImDead_Lol... felt defeated:

“Ouma is grandma”

Americans try South African drinks for the first time

Briefly News reported that a South African got Americans to try some of our favourite drinks and shared their reactions on TikTok. Seeing how people react to things we are so used to is always fun.

Often we forget that some things we use on a daily basis are not the same as others in other countries. Like, we would have never thought that someone had never had Oros before.

TikTok user @larnelle shared a video showing Americans' reactions as they try South African drinks for the first time. It was a delightful and eye-opening experience for both the participants and the audience.

Source: Briefly News