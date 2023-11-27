Simphiwe Ngema and her man Tino Chinyani served relationship goals in new pictures online

Actress and musician Simphiwe Ngema and her man Tino Chinyani were dubbed couple goals.

Simz and Tino were all smiles in their snaps

The celebrity couple served relationship goals in their recent Instagram pictures posted by Simphiwe Ngema.

In them, they are both enjoying some poolside fun in their swimsuits. Ngema captioned her images:

"Ayikho indlovu esindwa umboko wayo (There is no elephant weighed down by its' own trunk.) I’m not sure who’s the Ndlovu (elephant) and who’s the Mboko (trunk), but I’m gonna be carried today."

Mzansi shows love to the couple

South Africans dubbed them couple goals while other few notable trolls were left scratching their heads.

Some positive comments:

makheote_r joked:

"God, is it because I am not yellow bone?"

@Mbongeni_Kupiso said:

"She seems happy."

@savenoho added:

"They look happy, goals."

@savenoh said:

"Must be nice."

leh_babebearmaluque mentioned:

"Girl, listen, and you were carried right the Sisi."

Is Simphiwe and Tino engaged?

Just recently, Simphiwe was seen with a very huge rock on her finger leaving fans to wonder if they are engaged.

Tino mentioned to Briefly News what he admired the most about Simphiwe:

"I admire a lot about her. A lot of times in life, you get knocked down in life, and it gets hard to place your feet back up again. I love her kindness and her beautiful heart as it shows me that there is no limit to how much a person can give because the more you give, the more you receive."

Simphiwe's love story turned into a tune

In a previous report from Briefly News, Simphiwe Ngema released a song titled Idliso. The term is used to describe a love potion given by a partner to their significant other.

The song was released on her birthday, 29 August, which made it extra special for her.

Released under her moniker Quing Simz, she explained that the song is about love and aims to inspire people to seek love again.

