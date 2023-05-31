DJ Lamiez Holworthy posted a TikTok video showing herself and Kuli Chana getting down at the club

The married couple looked wholly captivated by each other as they performed their duet in front of clubgoers

The short footage went viral, and Mzansi people commented about the lovebirds sizzling chemistry

DJ Lamiez Holworthy and Kuli Chana posted a sizzling video of their dance at a club. Image: @dj_lamiezholworthy

Source: TikTok

Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana had a fun night on the town and served couple goals.

Mzansi admires Lamiez and Kuli's relationship

The new mother posted the video on her TikTok page @dj_lamiezholworthy and can be seen letting loose with her husband.

It appears the arrival of their new baby Leano-Laone Zion Morule did not stifle the spark between Lamiez and Kuli because they looked absolutely in love.

They danced to the hit song Hamba Wena by Boohle and Deep London like nobody else in the nightclub was watching.

Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana's lit dance video goes viral

People were swooning in the comments and wished for a love like theirs. The video was posted on Tuesday and already has over 260 000 views and 18 000 likes.

Watch the video below:

@gladysm294 said:

"This is how I wanna be with my man."

@ncapai_khuli mentioned:

"Khuli knows he can’t dance so he just hypes you up. Love is just beautiful man.❤️"

@morongwakenna wrote:

"Mama Pumpkin le Papa Pumpkin much love.❤️"

@nelisa743 added:

"Zi levels ezi, I love this couple shem."

@ndebelequeen1 stated:

"Kere banyana ba pitori kedi bosso."

@lera2.mabuya0 commented:

"You guys are amazing. I wanna be in such a relationship as well. "

@amo.mei posted:

"I love y’all so much, being married to your best friend is awesome shame."

@tendanani shared:

"I have my own version of this video. Bona this is crazy love."

