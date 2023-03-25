DJ Lamiez Holworthy had her followers sending congratulatory messages when she hinted that her baby is finally here

The star has been wowing her followers with her stunning pregnancy looks and maternity photoshoot

Lamiez took to her Instagram and revealed that she enjoyed her pregnancy journey and is now looking forward to spending time with her baby boy

Lamiez Holworthy has been serving us the best pregnancy content since announcing her pregnancy a few months ago.

DJ Lamiez Holworthy's fans are congratulating the star following her recent post. Image: @lamiez_holworthy.

Source: Instagram

The celeb and philanthropist who is expecting her first baby with rapper Khuli Chana wowed Mzansi from her pregnancy announcement and lush baby shower to stunning photoshoots.

Lamiez Holworthy seemingly announces baby's arrival with stunning pics

Mzansi has been glued to Lamiez Holworthy's page for classy pregnancy content. The star definitely debunked the myth that pregnancy makes people ugly because mama slayed through and through.

The star recently had her followers sharing congratulatory messages when she seemingly hinted that her baby boy, affectionately known as Pumpkin is finally here. She said she enjoyed every step of her beautiful journey and is now looking forward to spending time with her baby boy. She wrote:

"Can I be honest with you? I have never felt more beautiful and more confident as much as I have throughout my pregnancy. Whilst I’d have bad days where I’d wake up feeling the absolute worst, my good definitely outweighed the bad. Now? Now I look forward to my journey with my little guy. "

Lamiez Holworthy's fans congratulate star after post suggesting her baby is here

Lamiez Holworthy's fans took to her page to congratulate the star. Many assumed that her post meant that Pumpkin was finally here.

@ninamously said:

"Congratulations ."

relo_sebuend wrote:

"Congratulations Lamiez., there is no hood like motherhood ."

@notyilana noted:

"YayPumpkin is here!! Congratulations ."

@karabo_motlabane commented:

"Congratulations Mama ❤️."

@vuvish added:

"You carried very well Miezy."

Source: Briefly News