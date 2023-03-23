A young Johannesburg is a proud homeowner and posted a video of her new place

The lady was proud of her achievement and showed the decor of her new house

Mzansi was impressed by her buying a home on her own, especially in the economy we live in

A young lady buys her own house. Images: Andiswa Cebisa/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A Johannesburg woman named Andiswa KB Cebisa posted a video of her newly furnished home.

Her new crib is an open-plan unit with a brand-new couch, tv and fridge.

The post has gone viral, with over 300k views and over 25k likes. It looks like it will only be trending for longer.

Andiswa captioned the post:

"Lord I’m grateful for this gift#kwami #homeowner"

South Africans stunned by young woman's massive achievement

Mzansi had nothing but praise for the young woman. Many were inspired and advised her to take out household insurance.

Here are the comments:

Rachel_Pontsho98 commented:

"The tears I'm gonna cry when I get my own house."

Catfisher said:

"Beautiful home sisi, please get insurance for household contents, that is very important."

Asakhe_2 said:

"Exactly what an achievement is."

@xhaka$daph said

"Simple and elegant house. Can l have your house plan please?"

Some peeps were impressed by the decor and asked for Andiswa to plug them with the people who helped her decorate the house:

Shezzy❤️ said:

"Beautiful love. Your stand, who installed it?"

sthandiwedakile commented:

"Beautiful house, may you please plug me with where you got your curtains and their sizes please."

nkujabrian asked:

"Beautiful home. Love everything. How do you get the mirror to stick without damaging walls with screws?"

MamawababyL asked:

"Hi babe, where did you buy your couch?"

In similar stories, Briefly News reported of another gorgeous woman buying her place. She inspired Mzansi, and many say she was someone to look up to.

Twitter user @MasingitaPri shared the tweet holding a sold sign which has since gone viral.

In the post, she shows how excited she is about becoming a new homeowner.

South Africans were impressed by her achievements and celebrated her success.

