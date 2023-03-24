The term slay queen used to give people a certain image, but one village girl is taking a win for natural beauties everywhere

Beautiful village girl @creamy_xoxo3 brought the internet to a standstill when she posted her take on the viral Bhepha challenge

Mzansi couldn't stop singing her praises, crowning her with every title under the sun, including Miss World

Still think the slay queens are wearing lashes, weaves and heels? Well, this natural beauty might change your mind. TikTokker @creamy_xoxo3 is a mission girl representing natural beauty, and Mzansi is in love.

Village girl makes Mzansi fall in love with 'Bhepha' Challenge. Image: @creamy_xoxo3 Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

When she took her shot at the viral Bhepha challenge, over 200 000 netizens paid attention. Some were quick to fall in love with the flawless beauty.

Africa's beauty is on full display with TikTokker's dance

Not only did she kill the challenge, but she also proved that in Africa, you don't have to look far to find beauty. Our cities and villages are full of stunning women, and the TikTokker had netizens falling over their feet. If Mzansi had their way, she would get a modelling contract.

Watch the video here:

Mzansi is calling her their next girlfriend

People had much to say about the video, but most comments were the same. All are talking about how pretty the young dancer is.

Briefly News put together a few sweet comments:

@yallmeetgraceson was ready to risk it all:

"With you, I'm ready to sin."

@december_dbee said God had favourites:

"But for real, God really made you."

@mcsellow27 gave her a new title:

"Miss world."

@babanick205 wants marriage:

"Can you be my second wife?"

Source: Briefly News