One gentleman popped the question to his partner in style, and Mzansi was loving it

The proposal went viral on social media, gathering many likes and comments online

South Africans reacted to the post as they rushed to the comments section to gush over the couple

A young lady received the prospal of a lifetime, which left many women in Mzansi envious, and the post went viral.

A man proposed to his partner in style and peeps were stunned. Image: Goodbye Pictures Company and Sukanya Sitthikongsak

Source: Getty Images

Man proposes with a Porsche

In a Facebook post shared by Briefly News, a young man proposed to his bae with a grand gesture. The man went down on his knee to ask his partner for a hand in marriage at a car dealership. The images uploaded by the publication show the black Porsche, and on the floor, there was a bunch of red roses which read as follows:

"Will you marry me."

The woman said yes, and as in the next set of photos, her man placed the ring on her finger. The pair left many online users in their feelings as they flocked to the comment section to express their thoughts

Take a look:

SA gushes over the couple

The proposal went viral on social media, generating over 1.3K likes and comments. Many people had a lot to say about the couple's proposal as they flooded the comments section, saying:

Newborn Musha Masoka said:

"Congratulations to both of you! May you have many more wonderful years together filled with happiness and laughter."

Loniah Ledingoana poked fun at the woman, saying:

"Seeing the car, she couldn't say no."

Unathi Nkosi gushed over the couple, adding:

"Goals."

Peters Romana wrote:

"She obviously gonna say yes due to Porsche."

Ebenhezer Princess Farisani commented:

"Halala.... Love wins forever."

Nkonwani Nzama Billy shared:

"There is no way she will say no. He made it difficult for her to make an informed decision. But I still think it's a great proposal."

Source: Briefly News