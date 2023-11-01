An emotionally touching video capturing a man's proposal to his girlfriend is gaining traction on TikTok

The man got down on one knee in a shopping mall and presented his lady with two ring options

Netizens swooned over the wholesome scene and congratulated the newly engaged young couple

A man asked his girlfriend to marry him at a shopping mall. Image: @trecia670

Source: TikTok

A super heartwarming video of a guy proposing to his girlfriend is blowing up on TikTok.

The man went down on one knee in a shopping mall and gave his girl a choice of two rings as shown in the viral clip posted by @trecia670.

Proposal video warms hearts

To make things easier, a kind stranger offered to hold their baby while she answered the big question, "Will you marry me?"

People on TikTok couldn't help but feel all warm and fuzzy watching the beautiful moment. They sent their congrats to the young couple who just got engaged.

Onlookers unfazed by proposal

Some said it was pretty wild how some folks in the background barely even noticed the sweet scene that happened right in front of them.

Watch the video below:

Congratulations pour in for engaged couple

See some of the comments below:

@maggie_le_rea asked:

"Where is this couple from?Help me to find them."

@patriciakadibetso posted:

"This deserves a wedding yo mhlaba.❤️"

@userh5bh9gms7w said:

"The lady who took the baby you have a good heart. ❤️"

@kganyayabadimo mentioned:

"I like how people in the mall mind their business."

@maprino wrote:

"Ncoh, this is beautiful. God bless this couple. "

@masetsebehlabirwa posted:

"One million likes for this video guys."

@idahlbgpn1o added:

"Congratulations. Love is winning."

@mbalileemosea stated:

"Congratulations bathong! I’m shocked that no one ululated.❤️"

A man completely shocked his girlfriend when he asked for her hand in marriage while they were running errands at a shopping mall.

The gent can be seen in a TikTok video pulling out the ring while he was on his knees and his lady completely lost her mind. The lovely woman kept pacing around and grabbing her head and eventually gave an answer to the marriage proposal.

Source: Briefly News